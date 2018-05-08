2nd International Conference on Advanced Chemical Engineering

| May 8, 2018

On behalf of 2nd International Conference on Advanced Chemical Engineering organizing committee, invites Chemical Engineers, researchers, professors, scientific communities, delegates, students, to attend the “Advanced Chemical Engineering 2018” which is going to be held during November 29-30, 2018, Barcelona, Spain.

