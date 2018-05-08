Blockchain in Energy Industry Market Will Grow Incredibly At CAGR 29%| Forecast 2018-2023
The key players of global blockchain in energy Industry market expected to play a major in transformation.
Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- The global blockchain in energy industry is segmented based on technology type, platform type, implementation type, end-use industries, and by applications across the different regions of the world. With the ability to monitor and facilitate decentralized applications, blockchain implementation in energy industry is expected to create new business models, such as peer-to-peer energy trading facilities.
Blockchain in energy industry consists of five main components, the first being the technology type and second being the implementation type of technology. Global energy and power players can choose to implement the technology as service and solution providers, as a testing out phase as development platforms, can implement them as industry-specific solutions. For instance, a utility provider can choose their solar generation and distribution services alone to be powered by blockchain technologies to expand their operational flexibility and engage more customers. To do this, the next component, i.e., which is the platform type is extremely important. Several blockchain platform types are available with specific benefits such as increased security, tried and tested platform based and application specific developments, such as EV charging and payment process. For applications such as this, blockchain technology in energy industry can also enable customers and suppliers to generate instant contracts, such as smart contracts that need not be verified by intermediary agencies.
Scope of the Report
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global blockchain in energy industry market, tracking five market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the blockchain in energy industry market by its technology type, Platform Type, Implementation type, end-use industry type, application and by region.
- By Technology Type
- Open Blockchain
- Closed Blockchain
- Consortium Blockchain
- Hybrid Blockchain
- By Platform Type
- Ethereum
- Hyper ledger
- Tendermint
- Interbit
- Others
- By Implementation Type
- As Service and Solution
- Development Platforms
- Industry Specific
- Others
- By End-Use Industries
- Power & Utilities
- Renewable Energy
- Oil&Gas
- By Application
- Grid Management
- By Regions
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
Key Players
The key players of global blockchain in energy Industry market are Power Ledger (Australia), Conjoule (Germany), Grid+ (U.S), Grid Singularity (Germany), Impact PPA (U.S), Exergy (LO3 energy) (U.S), The Sun Exchange (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), WePower UAB (Republic of Lithuania), and BTL Group Ltd.(Canada). Global blockchain (Canada), Electron (Chaddenwych Services Limited) (U.K), PONTON GmbH (Germany), Stedin Group (Netherlands), OURSOLARGRID (ITP Innovative Technology Projects GmbH) (Germany), and Omega Grid (U.S) are among others.

