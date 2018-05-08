Cherrystone Auctions featured a total of 266 lots from The David Mace Collection Of United States in its latest public philatelic sale. Cherrystone’s third public stamp sale this year was hosted on the 24th and 25th of April and the last day will feature lots from The David Mace Collection Of United States only.

Cherrystone Auctions had a special treat for philatelic collectors in its latest public stamp sale — The David Mace Collection Of United States. The company hosted a huge live public auction with nearly 1,000 lots in its New York City galleries on 119 West 57th Street on April 24-25, 2018. The stamp sale was conducted in three sessions. Sessions 1 & 2 featured lots 1001-1688 from the United States and Worldwide and laste the whole of Tuesday, April 24. Session 3 started at 10:00 AM and lasted the rest of the day Wednesday, April 25, 2018. The third session was wholly dedicated to lots 2001-2266 from The David Mace Collection of United States. The sale contains 266 lots of mostly unused singles formed by David Mace of Sydney, Australia, with several large lots which include balances of the collection. Virtually all the single items are accompanied by certificates.

David meticulously built his collection over the last 20+ years, filling his want list through New York Area dealers and auctioneers. Among the countless philatelic rarities featured in this collection are 1851 5c in dark blue shade (Scott No.5var – the only recorded example), plus virtually every single Scott Catalogue Number, including Reprints, Reissues and Special Printings (203, 205C, 211D); most of the rare Coils (314A, 389, 482A, and others), complete Bluish Paper, Washington-Franklins with special perforations (423A, 423C, 544, 493) and the 1923 2c Harding (613). The David Mace collection contains most of the Postage Dues, Special Deliveries and Officials, including SPECIMEN overprints. In addition, there are better Plate Blocks, Booklets (with one of the finest known 2c A.E.F. booklet panes), Revenues with Inverted Centers and much more. Further information concerning the stamp company can be found at https://plus.google.com/100240541947482028689

Originally founded in 1967 as a retail store, Cherrystone has grown into one of the world's leading philatelic auction houses, specializing in high quality United States and Worldwide postal history, including some of the great Rarities of the World. Cherrystone Auctions is famous for its huge public philatelic auctions and "Specialty" sales, which are held every 6-8 weeks. The company pledges generous cash advances, extraordinary results, convenience, unmatched expertise, aggressive marketing, financial stability, free shipping or pick up, and commitment to superior service to all its consignors.

