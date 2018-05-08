Digital Marketers India Announced To Offer Social Media Marketing Services for Businesses

On this occasion the spokesperson of the company announced to offer the best SMM services to businesses. The company will cater to local and international clients with its expert Social Media Marketing services. The stated SMM agency will cater all different scaled businesses including, small, mid and large scaled businesses. The startups can also get benefited with this service as the company announced to offer light package that would cost less for the startups and the companies that have limited budget.

The company will run both, organic and paid advertising campaigns in the social networking websites based on clients’ requirement and marketing budget. This will help customers to run aggressive campaigns on social networking websites.

The company will also provide following services to businesses as part of their SMM service:

• Creating business profiles / pages

• Social Media Optimization

• Creating services / solutions / products

• Social Media Marketing

o Organic

o Paid

The offered social media marketing services will include the following services:

• Social calendar creation

• Hashtag optimization

• Regular posting (Text and Graphics)

• Responding to comments, ratings, reviews, messages

• Post sharing

• Engaging with consumers

• Setting-up paid advertising campaigns

• Monitoring paid marketing campaign and fine-tuning

• Reporting

According to the shared details, the SMM agency from India has announced two different models to provide social media marketing services to its clients which are briefed below:

1. Monthly SMM Service

The client can choose a suitable package from available social media marketing packages that would cost a predefined amount as a monthly fee. The service will be limited to predefined package.

2. Hire SMM Expert

The client can hire an SMM expert for full time or part time basis who will work on the project of the client. The activities and service will be flexible.

The spokesperson of this digital marketing company further shared the social networking channels for which they will provide the expert social media marketing services:

• Facebook

• LinkedIn

• Twitter

• Intagram

• Google+

The clients can choose one or more social networking platform to run advertising campaigns.

“Every 7 out of 10 people are actively using more than 2 social networking websites. This clearly states the power of social media. How can anyone neglect this powerful marketing channel. There are many businesses who failed to gain any benefit from social media marketing. This happens when you don’t explore the platform and its nitty gritty and just do posting. To gain actual benefits, one need to research and devise an effective social media marketing plan. This plan needs to be executed and closely monitored. With time, the plan faces changes to gain more benefits. All these activities need: 1. Experience and 2. Expertise. We have both of them and that’s why we are the perfect SMM partner for any business.”, shared Ash Vyas, Director, Digital Marketers India.

The director of the company shared that their official website has all details of offered social media marketing. Anyone can visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/smm-agency-india/ and explore more details about the offering.