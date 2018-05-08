Food Allergy Market 2018–By Identifying the Key Market Segments and Key players holding market share

Market Scenario

Food allergy is characterized as an immune reaction which may be developed by the intake of a food allergen. It is reported that food-allergens may trigger signs and symptoms of digestive problems, hives, or swollen airways, besides others. In some people, food allergy may even result in a life-threatening reaction including anaphylaxis. The increasing prevalence of food allergy and growing adoption of labeling-compliance are expected to be the major drivers for the market growth during the forecast period. According to the Australasian Society of Clinical Immunology and Allergy in 2016, food allergy was reported in approximately 1 in 20 children and about 2 in 100 adults. Moreover, the growing pediatric population, the increasing prevalence of asthma, the rising healthcare expenditure, implementation of stringent food safety regulations, and others boost the market growth. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the pediatric population is estimated to increase from 73.6 million in 2015 to 75.0 million by 2025. Moreover, according to the Food Standards Agency from 2015 to 2016, the total number of enforcement actions for food hygiene and food standards was estimated to increase from 181,877 in 2015 to 191,719 in 2016.

However, factors such as low awareness and lack of food control infrastructure and resources in the middle- and low-income countries are estimated to restrain the market growth during the projected period.

The global food allergy market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The global food allergy market is segmented on the basis of allergen source, food tested, tests, products/technology, and end-user.

On the basis of the allergen source, the market is segmented into vegetable allergens, animal allergens, pseudo allergens, and others. The vegetable allergens segment is sub-segmented into cereals containing gluten, peanuts and related products, mustard and related products, and others. The animal allergens segment is sub-segmented into milk and related products, eggs and related products, fish and related products, and others. On the basis of food tested, the market is categorized into infant food, processed food, dairy products and alternatives, seafood and meat products, and others. On the basis of tests, the market is segmented into skin prick test, blood test, oral food challenge, and others. On the basis of the products/technology, the market is segmented into test kits, ELISA systems, allergen assays, PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), allergen assays, and others. The test kits segment is sub-segmented into aflatoxin, Deoxynivalenol (DON), fumonisin, and others. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others

The Americas dominates the global food allergy market. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of food allergy, the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, and huge healthcare expenditures drive the market within the region. Moreover, the presence of key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Microbac Laboratories Inc., and others within the region fuel the regional market growth.

Europe stands second in the global food allergy market due to the availability of funds for research followed by a huge patient population and strict food regulation standards. According to the Food Standards Agency in 2016, it was estimated that approximately, 2 million people in the U.K. suffer from allergies, accounting for 2% of the adults and 8% of the children. On a regional basis, Europe is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe leads the regional food allergy market due to the presence of developed economies such as France, Italy, Germany, and others within the region.

Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific stands third in the global food allergy market and is estimated to be the fastest growing region. Factors such as the presence of developing economies such as India and China, rising patient population, and increasing government efforts for a Labeling-compliance drive the market within the region.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global food allergy market. This can be attributed due to the presence of weak economies, lack of awareness, and poor availability of the healthcare services, especially within the African region. A majority of the food allergy market within the region is held by the Middle East due to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure.

The key players in the global food allergy market are SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (U.K.), TUV SUD Psb Pte. Ltd. (Germany), ALS Limited (Australia), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation (U.S), AsureQuality Ltd (New Zealand), Microbac Laboratories Inc (U.S.), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), Romer Labs (Austria), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), NEOGEN CORPORATION (U.S.), and others.

