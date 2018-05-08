Global Navigation Satellite System Receiver Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018 – 2026

Navigation satellite system is used to pinpoint the geographic location of user’s receiver anywhere in the world. Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) plays a significant role in high precision navigation, positioning, timing, and scientific questions related to precise positioning. The global navigation satellite system employs a constellation of orbiting satellites which are working in conjunction with a ground station network. The satellite based navigators use triangulation method to locate the user by calculating information from number of satellites. The satellites involved in the conjunction transmits coded signals at precise intervals. Then, the signal information is being converted into velocity, time estimates, and position. The receiver then calculates the exact location of the transmitting satellite by using this information. This is the process which a global navigation satellite system receiver follows for determining the exact location.

Increasing usage in multiple industry verticals, increasing technology advancements, need for improving the performance in positioning solution especially in adverse environments are some of the primary factors driving the growth of global navigation satellite system receiver market. The other advantages of navigation satellite system receiver which are fueling the growth of global navigation satellite system receiver market include minimal environmental impact, additional revenues from value added services, and low transaction cost. The use of global navigation system receivers is being adopted by spacecraft for precise orbit determination without ground tracking. Furthermore, global navigation satellite system receiver is also used in photographic geocoding. The photographs taken by a digital camera when equipped with global navigation satellite system position data, it allows the user to lookup the locations where they were taken or to view the photograph on map. It is being observed that from last few years the youth is getting more attracted for wild life photography therefore this can be a good impact on the overall GNSS sensor market.

Moreover, Global navigation satellite system receivers are also used in ships and boats for the navigation of all vessels the world’s seas, lakes, and oceans. However, the time taken by the global navigation satellite system receiver to find and lock onto the satellite signal can be considered as a weakness and is one of the factors hampering the growth of global navigation satellite system receiver market. Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to introduce innovations in this field.

The global navigation satellite system receiver market is segmented on the basis of type, connectivity, product type, industry vertical, application and geography. Based on type, the market can be segmented into GPS (global positioning system), GLONASS (global orbiting navigation satellite system), Galileo, and Beidou. On the basis of connectivity, the global navigation satellite system market has been segmented into wired receivers and wireless receivers. Based on product type, the global navigation satellite system receiver market has been segmented into hardware based GNSS receivers and software based GNSS receivers. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, military and defense, travel and tourism, industrial and others. The application segment of global navigation satellite system receiver market can be categorized into outdoor sports and recreational activities, surveying and mapping, mobile satellite communications, emergency and location based services, maritime and others. The geographical diversification of the global navigation satellite system receiver market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Some of the key players operating in the global navigation satellite system receiver market are Trimble Inc., Garmin Ltd., TOPCON CORPORATION, Broadcom, Navipedia, SOKKIA, Pulse Electronics, The GEO Group, Inc. , Suzhou FOIF Co, NavtechGPS, Navigation Technologies” Ltd., Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. , JAVAD GNSS, NovAtel Inc., and Hemisphere GNSS.

