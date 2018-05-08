Global Organic Chips Market Research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Organic chips are fried, baked or popped slices of vegetables, fruits, and others which are grown organically. Additionally, manufacturing of organic chips are done in such a way that it is free of chemical preservatives which increases the nutritional value of the product. The raw material are grown without the use of chemicals including pesticides and fertilizers. The organic ingredients are usually processed without using irradiation, industrial solvents or synthetic food additives.

Market Scenario:

Escalating demand for nutritional foods is encouraging the manufacturers to enter into healthy snacks market. This is further supporting the growth of organic chips market as a potential segment in the healthy snacks market. Advancement in technology and increasing health consciousness among the consumers is adding fuel to the growth of this market. Furthermore, a shift in the consumers’ food consumption pattern globally is identified to be a major driver propelling the demand for organic chips.

Improvisations in the production process and development of innovative products from the major key players are also supporting the growth of the global organic chips market during the forecast period, 2017-2023. Whereas, high investment in the R&D sector is another major driver for the growth of organic chips market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global organic chips market: Luke’s Organic (U.S.), Tyrrells Potato Crisps Limited (U.K.), Kettle Foods, Inc. (U.S.), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), Popchips (U.S.), Rhythm Superfoods (U.S.), and General Mills Inc. (U.S.), among many others.

Key Findings:

Asia Pacific region is experiencing a high demand for organic chips as a healthy snacks alternative

Jan 2018, Banana entered into the salty snacks category with the launch of their organic ridged plantain chips. The major strategy of the company involves product innovations in order to seek consumers’ attention towards their product range.

Intended Audience:

Organic chips manufacturers

Confectionery snacks manufacturers

Retailers, wholesalers

Raw material suppliers

Traders, importers, and exporters

Segments:

The global organic chips market is segmented into source, packaging, and distribution channel.

On the basis of the source, it is segmented into vegetable, fruits, cereals, grains, and others. Among all, organic chips sourced from vegetables is dominating the market owing to easy availability and high production volume of the commodity on a global platform. Furthermore, organic chips sourced from cereals and grains are experiencing high surge owning to escalating health consciousness among the consumers.

On the basis of the packaging, it is segmented into cartons, pouches, others. Among all, pouches hold a major share of the market due to convenience and easy disposable packaging of chips. Additionally, consumers have high inclination towards the sufficient volume of chips packed to which pouches fulfills their need.

On the basis of the distribution channel, it is segmented into store-based and non-store based. Among all, the one-stop shopping experience witnessed by the consumers makes the store-based channel dominate the organic chips market. However, owing to increasing adoption of technology by the consumers’ and convenient shopping experience, the non-store based channels is anticipated to experience high growth rate during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis:

The global organic chips market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the organic chips market followed by Europe. The U.S in the North American region is experiencing a high demand for organic chips owing to rising health concerns associated with the consumption of food products containing chemicals. Moreover, increased demand for organic chips from the U.S, Germany, and France is further supporting the sales organic chips in the global market.

