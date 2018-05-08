Kirloskar introduces affordable farm machines – KMW Agri
Kirloskar Oil Engines, manufacturer of diesel engines by sales, has introduced a range of smart and affordable farm machines targeted at the small and marginal farmers, investing Rs 100 crore. The.For more details, Visit – https://kmwagri.com/news/kirloskar-introduces-affordable-farm-machines/
