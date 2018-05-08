MATERIALS SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING 2018

| May 8, 2018

Conference series LLC Ltd invites you to the “20th International Conference & Exhibition on Materials Science and Engineering” which will be held during September 10-11, 2018, at Stockholm, Sweden. This Conference mainly focuses on the theme “Optimizing the Demand of Material Science With The Help of Recent Technologies”

