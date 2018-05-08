Medical Waste Management Equipment Market 2018 Estimation and Forecasts up to 2022

The Global Medical Waste Material Management Equipment Market has been evaluated as rapidly growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures due to increasing growth in research and hospital sector which are two main sectors of medical waste. However the high cost of machines is a factor of worry for the consumers.

Increasing number of hospitals facilities and research, in the field of pharmaceutical, chemicals and life sciences had created a large market for these equipment. The need for this medical waste to be treated, due to its hazardous nature has increased in recent years. These wastes are also considered as among the top sources of mercury and dioxin pollution. Treatment of these medical waste has made compulsory by the government in many countries for environmental safety.

Key Players for Global Medical Waste Management Equipment Market

The major participants of this market MedPro Medical Waste Disposal (US), Clean Harbors (US), Waste Management Inc. (US), Republic Services Inc. (US), and Stericycle Inc. (US) and others.

Segments for Global Medical Waste Management Equipment Market

The Medical Waste Management Market is majorly segmented on the basis of types of waste, type of product, and method, site of treatment. Based on the type of waste the market is segmented into; infectious waste, non-infectious/hazardous waste, radioactive waste, medical disposables. Further on the basis of products, the market is again classified into; autoclave, sterilization equipment, microwave, others. Similarly, depending upon the method of waste management the market is further divided into; recycling, disposal, mechanical/chemical disinfection, irradiation, among others.

