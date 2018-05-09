Asia Heating Pad Market Revenue, Heating Pad Market Forecast – Ken Research

Heating pad is used to comfort, pain relief and muscle relaxation. It pulls moisture from the atmosphere for a deeper penetrating heat, without the need to wet the pad before use. A heating pad actually provides palliative therapy without the need for messy creams or uncomfortable patches. Palliative therapy is a holistic approach to manage chronic pain, often caused by serious illness and heat therapy is one way to manage pain, chronic or otherwise. Heating pads are usually recommended for aches and pains, and can relieve pain for those populations suffering from arthritis, sore back or menstrual cramps. Heat can also help an injury heal faster, dilates blood vessels so that tissues receive increased blood flow, oxygen and nutrients and heating pads are used purely for comfort. There are various factors involved in the usability of a heating pad such as size, cord length and controller style.

According to the study “Asia Heating Pad Industry Situation and Prospects Research Report”, heating pad industry in Asian market is geographically spread across China, Japan, India, Korea, Saudi Arabia. The leading players in the Asian Heating pad market are Sunbeam, Carex, Walgreens, PureRelief, Thermalon, Milliard, Nature Creation, Drive Medical, Kaz, Beady Heat Therapy, BodyMed, Chattanooga Medical Supply, Sunny Bay, Thrive, Beurer, Conair, Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic and Dongguan Yongqi. It was observed that there is a stiff competition among the leading players based on factors such as quality, reliability, and enhancements in technology. Manufacturers are implementing advanced materials and processing technologies that offer high-performance heating pads.

Heating pad market in Asia is expected to witness a huge growth due to more opportunities in the healthcare sector and advanced technologies. Consumers are also focusing on better management of diseases caused by unhealthy lifestyle and are focused on high-quality medical care. China and Japan are the major contributors in the heating pad market due to the increasing revenue and production of heating pads. Heating pad is a comfort product and is in demand to relieve pain in the increasing working communities. More and more population in Asia are getting accustomed to using heating pads which will drive the market over the next few years.

