Huge Growth And Opportunities in Global Skin Packaging Market Till 2023

Skin packaging protects the product from various hostile conditions such as humidity, temperature, mechanical hazards, and others. The skin packaging is broadly utilized in the various sectors such as retails, industrial goods, food items, and others. The food industry is the prominent sector for skin packaging through various categories such as vegetables, fresh meats, bakery, fruits and ready to eat products among others. Increasing demand for packaged foods, space-saving packaging, cost-efficiency are the major factors driving the growth of this marker. Additionally, the stringent regulations regarding packaging waste and capability to increase the shelf life of the product are predicted to propel the skin packaging market, which requires less resource for packaging.

Packaging is a procedure of safeguarding the product from environmental disputes and permitting the product to be transportable safely from longer distances. Skin packaging primarily refers to a variety of paperboard packaging in which the product is placed amid a thin paperboard and plastic sheet. Skin packaging is a type of packaging, which generates a vacuum pack that safeguards the product and fits around it alike second protecting skin. It preserve the quality and essence of the products by enhancing the shelf life of the food products. Skin packaging offers various other benefits such as less weight, low requirement of packaging material, and cost-efficient.

The growing need to diminish the food waste and enrich the shelf life of the products is expected to spur the demand for the skin packaging solutions over the forecast period. Skin packaging packages help to maintain the flavor and the quality of products by augmenting the shelf life of the food products.. In recent times, it has been observed that the demand for plastic-based packaging is increasing due to the growing acceptance of plastic-based flexible packaging products amidst the consumers and industrial buyers. Furthermore, plastic packaging is progressively substituting glass and metal packaging, especially for food products, which, in turn, is nurturing the demand for skin plastic packaging solutions and products over the forecast period.

Global skin packaging market is segmented based on material, application, and region. Based on the the material, the market is segmented into paper & paperboard, LDPE, PVC, and others. Among these, the LDPE is projected to dominate the global skin packaging market over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The foremost position of this segment is as because of the excessive lightweight nature of the LDPEwith increasing popularity of plastic-based packaging across all major end-users,. Based on the application, the market is segmented into Meat, Poultry, Cheese and others. Meat as a food product dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing application. The growing consumption of beef, pork, mutton, and veal among others across the globe is creating a lucrative market, which, in turn, will be beneficial for the skin packaging of the food product.

The skin packaging industry is extremely fragmented with a number of multinational, local, and regional providers. The North American manufacturers currently dominating the global market. Local players are gaining stakes by catering groundbreaking offerings at economy prices as compared to international vendors. The market is also anticipated to have high extension activities by well-established and multinationals companies.

The global skin packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 5% during the forecast period.

Global Skin Packaging Market

Packaging is universally acknowledged as a noteworthy factor for brand holders to market their products on e-commerce platforms and at retail stores. The meat shelves in the supermarket have constantly been a very traditional and sedate part, which offers marginal prospect to distinguish the brand. Appealing consumers’ attention has been a solitary reason for accepting skin packaging, among other things. The ancillary sticking of vacuum skin packaging is visually alluring meat and seafood packages. They also help to diminish the movement of liquids inside the packet, for a mouth-watering and attractive appearance of the package.

The skin packaging market is segmented into four prominent regions of the world, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the largest skin packaging market trailed by Europe. Emerging economies like China, India, and Japan are anticipated to demonstrate express growth in the food industry leading to the evolution of skin packaging market. The development in the region is driven by the rapid urbanization and growing food consumption. The Asia Pacific region is accounted for around 35%-40% share of the global skin packaging market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in global skin packaging market are Bemis Company Inc (U.S.), Berry Global Group, Inc. (U.S.), LINPAC Packaging Limited (U.K.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), The DOW Chemical Company (U.S.), G. Mondini SA (Italy), Reynolds Flexible Packaging (U.S.), Westrock Company (U.S.), Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), and Display Pack Inc. (U.S.),

Information Source : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/skin-packaging-market-1965