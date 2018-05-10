3D Printing Devices, Services and Supplies Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2017 to 2023

Study on 3D Printing Devices, Services and Supplies Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of 3D Printing Devices, Services and Supplies Market by type (Aerospace, Healthcare, Energy,& others) by product (Hardware, Software,Services,Materials) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of 3D Printing Devices, Services and Supplies over the period of 2017 to 2023. The global 3D printing devices, services and supplies market was valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

3D printing has been transforming over the past several years and there is growing evidence that the innovations in technology and materials have finally brought it beyond the publicity stage. Aerospace, defense and automotive are the most mature industries in applying 3D printing. Nevertheless, growing awareness of 3D printing in the market and a readiness to leverage the technology for prototyping, tools, fixtures and even finished products are increasing in several other industries.

Growing awareness about 3D printing, increasing benefits, increased ability to innovate, reduced lifecycle costs by using 3D printing, and reduced time to market are few factors promoting growth of this market. In addition to these growth drivers, the technological developments in healthcare 3D printing as well as growing government and private funding to support the development of new 3D printing technologies, and increasing demand for organ transplantation propelling the market growth further.However, there are certain restraining factors which could hinder the market in future, which includes quality and regulatory issues, lack of sufficient 3D printing experts, challenges related to choosing the right candidate for 3D printing, reimbursement challenges and Bio-compatibility challenges.

Segments Covered:

Based on type of industrial application, the 3D printing market is segmented into following segments, aerospace, healthcare, automotive, industrial, jewelry, energy and others (which include logistics, fashion, food, electronics, wholesale & retail, etc.). Based on type of product, the market is segmented into software, hardware, services and materials.

Report Highlights:

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for 3D printing devices, services and supplies; and growth forecast for the period from 2017 – 2023. The scope of the report includes industry analysis, competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segmental analysis based on type of product and application areas. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2017 – 2023. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and competitive analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.The study also provides information for recent merger and acquisition deals happened in the market. Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry, financial analysis and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global 3D printing market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies.

Companies profiled:

The company profile section include detailed analysis of some of the key players such as 3D Systems Corporation, Arcam AB, The ExOne Company, Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, EnvisionTEC, Materialise NV, XYZprinting, SLM Solutions Group AG, and M3D.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report description

1.2 Research methodology

1.3 List of abbreviations

1.4 Market segmentation

2. Executive summary

3. Industry analysis

3.1 Market overview

3.2 Market share of popular printers by region

3.3 Market share analysis of key players

3.4 Current and future potential of 3D printing applications

4. Qualitative analysis

4.1 Market overview

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Challenges

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.2 Porters five forces analysis

4.3 Key M&A trends and strategic partnerships

4.4 Competitive scenario

5. Global 3D printing Market, by Type of Industry, 2017 – 2023

5.1 Aerospace

5.2 Healthcare

5.3 Energy

5.4 Jewelry

5.5 Industrial

5.6 Automotive

5.7 Others

6. Global 3D printing Market, by Type of Product, 2017 – 2023

6.1 Hardware

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

6.4 Materials

7. Global 3D printing Market, by Region, 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America 3D printing Market, by Type of Industry

7.1.2 North America 3D printing Market, by Type of Product

7.1.3 North America 3D printing Market, by Type of Country

7.2 EMEA

7.2.1 EMEA 3D printing Market, by Type of Industry

7.2.2 EMEA 3D printing Market, by Type of Product

7.2.3 EMEA 3D printing Market, by Type of Country

7.3 APAC

7.3.1 APAC 3D printing Market, by Type of Industry

7.3.2 APAC 3D printing Market, by Type of Product

7.3.3 APAC 3D printing Market, by Type of Sub-region

8. Company Profiles

8.1 3D Systems Corporation

8.2 Arcam AB

8.3 Stratasys Ltd.

8.4 The ExOne Company

8.5 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

8.6 EnvisionTEC

8.7 Materialise NV

8.8 XYZ Printing

8.9 SML Solutions Group AG

8.10 M3D

