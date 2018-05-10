Analysis of Global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market Industry 2023

Study on Application Delivery Controller Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Application Delivery Controller Market by deployment(virtual, and hardware-based), enterprise size(small and medium businesses and large enterprises), by end-use(BFSI, government, IT & telecom, healthcare, and retail) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Application Delivery Controller over the period of 2017 to 2023.According to report the global application delivery controller (ADC) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global application delivery controller (ADC) market covers segments such as deployment, enterprise Size, and end-use. The deployment segments include virtual, and hardware-based. On the basis of enterprise Size the global application delivery controller (ADC) market is categorized into small and medium businesses and large enterprises. Furthermore, on the basis of End-Use the application delivery controller (ADC) market is segmented as BFSI, government, IT & telecom, healthcare, and retail.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global application delivery controller (ADC) market such as, ARRAY NETWORKS, INC., CITRIX SYSTEMS INC., BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC., DELL INC., FORTINET INC., BARRACUDA NETWORKS INC., KEMP TECHNOLOGIES INC., CISCO SYSTEMS INC., F5 NETWORKS, INC., and A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global application delivery controller (ADC) market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of application delivery controller (ADC) market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the application delivery controller (ADC) market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the application delivery controller (ADC) market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market

4. Global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by Deployment 2017 – 2023

4.1 Virtual

4.2 Hardware-based

5. Global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by Enterprise Size 2017 – 2023

5.1 Small and Medium Businesses

5.2 Large Enterprises

6. Global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by End-Use 2017 – 2023

6.1 BFSI

6.2 Government

6.3 IT & Telecom

6.4 Healthcare

6.5 Retail

7. Global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by Deployment

7.1.2 North America Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by Enterprise Size

7.1.3 North America Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by End-Use

7.1.4 North America Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by Deployment

7.2.2 Europe Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by Enterprise Size

7.2.3 Europe Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by End-Use

7.2.4 Europe Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by Deployment

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by Enterprise Size

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by End-Use

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by Deployment

7.4.2 RoW Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by enterprise Size

7.4.3 RoW Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by End-Use

7.4.4 RoW Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 ARRAY NETWORKS, INC.

8.2 CITRIX SYSTEMS INC.

8.3 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC.

8.4 DELL INC.

8.5 FORTINET INC.

8.6 BARRACUDA NETWORKS INC.

8.7 KEMP TECHNOLOGIES INC.

8.8 CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

8.9 F5 NETWORKS, INC.

8.10 A10 NETWORKS, INC.

