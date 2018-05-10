Application Management Services Market Trends and Dynamics 2018 – 2023

Market Highlights:

In the process to increase the customer base, business organizations are developing and providing higher level of user satisfaction services, which eventually increase the business workflow efficency and effectiveness. At present, business enterprises need effecitve business applications to improve and support business workflow. Moreover, with the rapid development in IT infrastructure, business enterprises are increasingly evolving with advance business applications which help them to strategise themselves according to the need of the end-users. Thus, with increase in business application it is necessary for business organizations to manage their services. Thus, Application Management Services (AMS) facilitate the business enterprises to manage the large number of business application. The AMS is a complete service management of business applications commencing right from the conceptualization to modification to deployment and maintenance and support.

Increase in Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) in the business organization is anticipated to increase the demand for management services for the hardware, software, and services. Thus, AMS faciliates to lower the operational and capital expenditure of the business enterprises. On the other side, with rise in mobile application also increases the security risk for private and confidential information which is expected to hinder the growth of AMS market over the forecast period. Additionally, high investments in application security, which increases IT applications expenditure budget, is expected pose as one of the barriers for AMS market over the next few years.

Major Key Players

Accenture (Ireland),

Atos (France),

Infosys (India),

Oracle Corporation(U.S.),

SAP(Germany),

Deloitte (U.S.),

Dell Inc. (U.S.),

Optimum Solutions (Singapore),

Neoris (U.S),

Sierra-Cedar, Inc. (U.S.),

Capgemini (France),

Cognizant (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), DXC (U.S.), HCL (India), IBM (U.S.), Wipro (India), and Tech Mahindra (India)

According to MRFR, the global Application Management Services market is expected to reach approximately over USD 35 billion by 2023 growing at a 22% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023

Segmentation

The application management services market is differentiated by service-type, organization size, deployment, and end-user.

The service-type of the application management services market is categorized as system integration, support & maintenance, database management, consulting services, and modernization services. On the basis of deployment, the market comprises on-premises and on-cloud. Based on the organization size, the market is categorized as large enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Furthermore, on the basis of end-user, the market is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, government, retail & E-commerce, healthcare & life science, and energy & utilities.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Application Management Services is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to have a significant growth in the application management services market. The United States and Canada are the leading countries in the region. This is due to presence of large number of service providers in the region. Europe is also expected to have a substantial growth in the market. The United Kingdom, France, and Germany are expected to be leading countries due to the increase in adoption of cloud services. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the AMS market over the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the leading countries in the application management services market. This is attributed to increased investment from advance economies to boost small and medium business organization.

