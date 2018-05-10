Building Automation Systems Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

Study on Building Automation Systems Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Building Automation Systems Market by types of system(lighting, heating, ventilation, energy management devices, entertainment controls and smart gadgets and others), application(industrial, commercial, residential), technology(cellular networks and wireless technologies) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Building Automation Systems over the period of 2017 to 2023.The report on global building automation systems market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. The building automation system (BAS) market projected to grow at a CAGR between 10.70% and 10.75% over the period of 2017 to 2023.

Market Insights:

The report identified that global building automation systems is driven by factors such as the regulatory norms, the requirement for superior utility efficiency, and, increasing global demand for energy. While the restraining factors include high Cost of implementation, technical difficulties and lack of skilled experts. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as favorable government initiatives and incentives.Building automation systems (BAS) are the centralized, interconnected networks of software and hardware which control the environment in commercial, residential and institutional facilities. The objective of installing building automation systems is improving the resident comfort, reducing consumption of energy and managing building operations effectively. Building automation systems are being introduced to new and existing buildings in order to automate various processes such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, etc. Moreover, this technology is not limited to residential buildings but is also being implemented in commercial buildings and various sectors such as healthcare.

Segments Covered

The report on global building automation systems market covers segments such as types of system, application and technology. BAS on the basis of system type can be categorized into segments including, security and safety, lighting, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, energy management devices, communication and healthcare and child safety, entertainment controls and smart gadgets. On the basis of application the bas market can be segmented into industrial, commercial, institutional, transportation, residential and others. Based on technology, the bas market can be segmented into technologies and protocol, cellular networks and wireless technologies.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. North America is currently leading in the building automation systems market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be driven by China, India, South Korea and Japan among others. China is expected to lead the BAS market in the subsequent years. Currently the European region is observing a significant growth in Spain, the U.K., Germany and France owing to their introduction of new energy related regulations. The Middle-East with its rapid industrialization will observe huge growth in the recent future. Few major players in the BAS market are Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Legrand ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Crestron Electronics and Honeywell International among others.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global building automation systems market such as, Legrand SA, Hubbell Inc., ABBLtd., SiemensAG, Johnson Controls International PLC, DexCom,United Technologies Corp. , Robert Bosch GmbH , Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. ,and Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global building automation systems market. Moreover, IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of building automation systems market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the building automation systems market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the building automation systems market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/building_automation_systems_market

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Building Automation Systems Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Macro Indicator and Factor Analysis

3.5. Competitive landscape in the Building Automation Systems Market

4. Global Building Automation Systems Market Analysis by Types of System 2017 – 2023

4.1. Security and access control (SAC) system

4.2. Building Energy Management

4.3. Security and Surveillance

4.4. Air conditioning (HVAC) system

4.5. Heating

4.6. Ventilation

4.7. Others

5. Global Building Automation Systems Market Analysis, by Application 2017 – 2023

5.1. Residential

5.2. Commercial

5.3. Industrial

5.4. Institutional

5.5. Hospitals

5.6. Transportation

5.7. Others

6. Global Building Automation Systems Market Analysis, by Technology 2017 – 2023

6.1. Cellular networks

6.2. Wireless Technology

7. Global Building Automation Systems Market Analysis, by Region 2017 – 2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Building Automation Systems Market by Types of System

7.1.2. North America Building Automation Systems Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Building Automation Systems Market by Technology

7.1.4. North America Building Automation Systems Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Building Automation Systems Market by Types of System

7.2.2. Europe Building Automation Systems Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Building Automation Systems Market by Technology

7.2.4. Europe Building Automation Systems Market by Country

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. Asia Pacific Building Automation Systems Market by Types of System

7.3.2. Asia Pacific Building Automation Systems Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia Pacific Building Automation Systems Market by Technology

7.3.4. Asia Pacific Building Automation Systems Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Building Automation Systems Market by Types of System

7.4.2. RoW Building Automation Systems Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Building Automation Systems Market by Technology

7.4.4. RoW Building Automation Systems Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1. Legrand SA

8.2. Hubbell Inc.

8.3. ABB Ltd.

8.4. Siemens AG

8.5. Johnson Controls International PLC

8.6. DexCom

8.7. United Technologies Corp.

8.8. Robert Bosch GmbH

8.9. Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

8.10. Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Click the Below View Full Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/building_automation_systems_market