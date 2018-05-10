Dental Trauma Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis By 2022

Market Scenario

Biotechnology is the application of science and technology to living organisms, products and involves modification of living or non-living materials for the production of goods and marine biotechnology is an emerging discipline which involves the use of marine resources. The oceans encompass about 71% of the surface of the earth. It is the use of marine resources at molecular level for the production of resources useful to mankind, for example use of marine alga for growing cell cultures in laboratory. Dental Trauma also helps in creating new marine technology to monitor sea environment and health threats to human. Dental Trauma is helpful in diagnosis of diseases through microbial testing of microorganisms. It has wide application in the field of life science and healthcare. The increasing demand of Dental Trauma products like microorganisms, and growing importance of genetic modified microorganisms drives the growth of this market. This market’s growth restrain is challenge of conserving marine ecosystem. The market of Dental Trauma is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10.2% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Intended Audience

Biotechnology companies

Biotechnology research centers

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Research and development (R&D) Companies

Academic medical institutes and universities

Segmentation:

Global Dental Trauma market has been segmented on the basis of products, which includes enzymes, pharma products, bulk chemicals, biopolymers and other products. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into bio-engineering, genomics, vaccine development, drug discovery and others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, research institutes, laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Globally, Dental Trauma market consists of four regions which includes Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market due to an increase in demand of Dental Trauma products and awareness regarding the applications of Dental Trauma in vaccine development. Presence of large number of biotechnology companies engaged in research and development activities in Dental Trauma, rising demand of marine biotechnology in cosmetics industry and increasing end users applications like industrial products, cosmetic, pharmaceutical etc. drives the growth of this market. Europe is the second largest market owing to an increase in the demand of marine biotechnology products. Asia Pacific shows a steady growth in this market as Dental Trauma is not much applied in various fields. Due to lack of awareness regarding the use of marine microorganisms & their uses, this market shows a slow growth in Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Aker BioMarine (Norway), Marinova (Australia), New England Biolabs (U.S), PML Applications Ltd. (U.K), Sea Run Holdings, Inc.(U.S), PICES (Canada), Donald Danforth Plant Science Center (U.S), Shell Marine Products (U.S), GeoMarine Biotechnologies (India), GlycoMar (Scotland), Cellgen Biologicals Pvt Ltd. (India), Nurture Aqua Technology Pvt. Ltd. (India), Samudra Biopharma Pvt.Ltd (India) andSanosil Biotech (India)

