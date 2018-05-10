Power Metering Market: Growing infrastructure and government projects will boost the Global Market.

Global Power Metering Market Information by, by phase by application and Region – Forecast to 2022

A power meter is an electric device which measures energy consumption and enables communication between the meter and the central system. The device reads and stores data of the number of units of electricity consumed and communicates that information back to the utility for billing and monitoring purposes. In addition, numerous government regulations to replace aging digital meters with smart meters are expected to push the sales in the market. Rising environmental concerns and introducing smart meters for residential and non-residential sector as well as high operating efficiency helps to boost the power metering market.

Residential is the major application

The major market is captured by residential sector due to utilization of meters in all households. Increasing construction and industrial activities along with the replacement market of old and technologically outdated meters is the key driver of the market. Moreover, numerous government regulations to replace aging digital meters with smart meters are pushing the market towards growth. Whereas, issues related to privacy and standardization of the power meter act as barriers for the residential segment.

We recognize the key players of global power metering market include General Electric (U.S.), Itron (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Melrose Industries plc. (U.K.), Wasion Group Holdings Ltd. (China), ABB(Switzerland), Eaton Corporation Plc (Dublin), Siemens AG (Germany) and Holley Metering (China)

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global Power metering market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

