Vidmoo is a gateway for playing high quality Video in all formats

Playing videos and enjoy the spare time is a very common activity. However, it is important that the video needs to be in high quality. Like in this, it gives rise to a good way to enjoy the time. With the time, many things get changes and now mobile phones are a big weapon for enjoying the video. With this, a person can enjoy the video at anytime and anywhere.

“Video is an effective form of communication that needs to be integrated into each and every aspect of your existing marketing efforts”.

Every single person is having android phone nowadays. If the thing comes on android mobile, how we can forget apps that have strong relationship with this platform (Android) just like Lock & Key. Any android phone is incomplete without apps and in every type of work they are playing an important role. Likewise, in videos also there are so many apps which are helpful and among them, Vidmoo is one which provides a way to watch 3D video playing.

Continue with our journey we know more about this app. The main aim of this app is to provide high quality video to play smoothly. It’s having equalizer and bass booster that can easily convey you an environment of cinema. Another best thing which is related to this app is that it supports all the video formats like AVI, MP4, 3GP, WMV, MKV, M4V, MOV, MPG, TS, FLV. This eliminates the headache of converting video from one format to another. This is also one of the benefits to the user that provide the best way to enjoy the video.

Features:

• Video folders to put all videos at one place

• Supporting of video streaming

• Adjustment of treble & Bass

• Option to see videos in list form or Grids

• Default decoder for decoding

• Casting to TV while watching

• With video resume there is easy playback

• Supporting slow motion in the video playing

• Facility to share video

• Supporting of Multilanguage changes in the video player

• For the security purpose, there is a facility to lock the screen

Availability: The app is available at Google Play Store.

Link to download app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vasavitech.vidmooplayer

Verdict:

Vidmoo is an easy and user-friendly app that can eliminate your tension of conversion of video from one format to another. This can play videos in all formats. Now say goodbye to your tension about video formats. Just join your hands with Vidmoo, a perfect android video player app.