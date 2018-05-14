3rd Edition of International Conference on Agriculture & Food Chemistry
EuroSciCon invites all the participants from all over the world interested in Conference on Agriculture and Horticulture to attend “3rd Edition of International Conference on Agriculture & Food Chemistry”. Food Science Meetings will be held during July 23-24, 2018 at Rome, Italy. Food Technology Congress includes prompt Keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations, Workshops and Exhibitions. Agri and Food Conferences is a global overview with the Theme “Current advancements and its applications in Agriculture & Food Chemistry” which brings together persons particularly interested in the chemistry of agricultural and food products.
