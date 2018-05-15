Agriculture Bactericides Market Key Players, Size, Share, Demand and Research Report 2023

Market Overview:

Agriculture bactericides are widely used in the agricultural segment to restrict the bacterial infection on the agricultural produce by inhibiting or killing the bacteria responsible for the disease. Increasing demand for food grains coupled with shrinking cultivable land is expected to drive the demand for agriculture bactericides over the forecast period.

Market Forecast:

The amount of crop-loss due to bacteria attack is increasing rapidly, which is a great concern among the farmers and crop producers. Thus, the demand for the agriculture bactericides has increased to a great extent due to adequate disease control support along with an increase in the crop productivity. Additionally, rising demand for organic fruits, vegetables, and cereals and pulses is projected to drive the growth of the global agriculture bactericides market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing demand for crop protectants is projected to drive the growth of the global agriculture bactericides market. The market players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their service offerings/product lines, which has boosted the share of the agriculture bactericides in the global market. The global agriculture bactericides market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global agriculture bactericides market: BASF SE (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Nufarm Limited (Australia), Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

Key Findings:

High demand for organic food products has surged the global market of agriculture bactericides

Dec-2017, Greenspire Global has launched a new product Procidic. The product is an agricultural bactericide and fungicide that provides disease control without use of synthetic chemicals.

Intended Audience:

Bactericide manufacturers

Fertilizer industry

Crop cultivators

Raw material suppliers

Traders, importers, and exporters

Regional Analysis:

The global agriculture bactericides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (Row). The European region is dominating the agriculture bactericides market followed by North America. The U.K and Germany account for a higher use of agriculture bactericides for the protection of fruits and vegetables from bacteria owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of using agriculture bactericides. Additionally, high demand for organic fruits and vegetables from the farmers is considered to be a key driving factor in this region.

Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness and growing demand for organic fruits, vegetables, cereals, and pulses has uplifted the demand for agriculture bactericides in the North American countries like the U.S. and Canada, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the agriculture bactericides market during the review period.