Bitcoin Trader – Software to Trade Bitcoin and Cryptos with manual or automated signals

| May 15, 2018

Bitcoin Trader

Software to Trade Bitcoin and Cryptos with manual or automated signals.

Crypto currencies charts and technical indicators.

Available currencies: Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dash, Stellar, Augur, Litecoin, Monero

Signals: The signals are generated by technicals indicators. Chose between 7 indicators wich ones will generates your signals. Follow the trend or wait for a reversal with the MACD and CCI !

Available indicators: TREND, MACD, RSI, CCI, STOCHASTIC, WILLIAMS %R

https://bitcointrader.software/

