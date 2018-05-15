Wearable Injectors Market 2018: Comprehensive Growth Analysis

A Research Study Titled, “Wearable Injectors Market By Technology, Type, Application and End User – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025”, Published By Crystal Market Research

Report Overview:

The Global Wearable Injectors Market Is expected to be around $14 billion by 2025. Some of the key factors driving the market growth are, ease of administering drugs in home care settings, increasing need of advanced drug delivery systems that can be used with minimal expertise and increasing demand for better patient care. Also, the advantages of wearable injectors over traditional modes of drug delivery requiring subcutaneous injections are also expected to fuel their adoption during the forecast period. Moreover, growing applications of biologics will also favorably contribute the growth of wearable injectors market as wearable injectors are appropriate mode of drug delivery for biologics. However, availability of alternative drug delivery methods can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Wearable Injectors Market- Classification

Wearable Injectors Market – By Technology:

Mechanical Injectors

Electronic Injectors

Other Technologies

Wearable Injectors Market – By Type:

Off-Body Worn Belt Injectors

Body-Worn Patch Injectors

Other Injector Types

Wearable Injectors Market – By Application:

Blood Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Autoimmune Disorders

Other Applications

Wearable Injectors Market – By End User:

Lab and Diagnostics

Hospital Care

Home Care

Other End Users

Wearable Injectors Market – By Region:

North America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players operating in this market are, Amgen Inc., Enable Injections, Inc., Insulet Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ypsomed AG, Unilife Corporation and Sensile Medical AG.

