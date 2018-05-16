DNA Sequencing Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2025

A Research Study Titled, “DNA Sequencing Market by Product, Technology, Application And End User – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025”, Published By Crystal Market Research

The Global DNA Sequencing Market is expected to be around $26 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing demand for fast clinical diagnosis, increasing emphasis on cancer related research activities and collaborations between research institutions and pharmaceutical companies. Moreover, technological advancements in DNA sequencing are also expected to largely contribute the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2015, Oxford Nanopore Technologies developed Minion a DNA sequencer, which can be used in space. With the help of MinION it is possible to detect DNA sequence in humans with response to spaceflight and will help in the identification of DNA-based life somewhere in the universe. Such innovations will fuel the demand for DNA sequencing in coming years thus favorably contributing to the market growth. However, restraining factors such as dearth of trained professionals and high cost of DNA sequencing devices can hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Get sample pages of this report @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC0672

DNA Sequencing Market Segmentation:

DNA Sequencing Market – By Product:

Service

Consumables

Instruments

DNA Sequencing Market – By Technology:

Nanopore Sequencing

Sequencing by Synthesis

Chain Termination Sequencing

Pyrosequencing

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

DNA Sequencing Market – By Application:

Forensics

Diagnostics

Personalized Medicine

Reproductive Health

Biomarkers and Cancer

Other Applications

DNA Sequencing Market – By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

DNA Sequencing Market – By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in this market are, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Hamilton Thorne, Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., General Electric Company, ZS Genetics, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (a part of Danaher Corporation), Commonwealth Biotechnologies, Inc., Siemens AG, Bayer AGand LI-COR, Inc.

To Grab the Report with Table of Content, Please Visit: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/dna-sequencing-market

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

4. DNA Sequencing Market, By Product

5. DNA Sequencing Market, By Technology

6. DNA Sequencing Market, By Application

7. DNA Sequencing Market, By End User

8. DNA Sequencing Market, By Region

9. Company Profiles

List of Tables

Table 1.DNA Sequencing Market, By Product, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 2.Service Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 3.Consumables Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 4.Instruments Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 1.DNA Sequencing Market, By Technology, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 5.Nanopore Sequencing Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 6.Sequencing by Synthesis Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 7.Chain Termination Sequencing Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 8.Pyrosequencing Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 9.Ion Semiconductor Sequencing Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 10.Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 11.Sequencing by Ligation Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 12.DNA Sequencing Market, By Application, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 13.Forensics Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 14.Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 15.Personalized Medicine Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 16.Reproductive Health Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 17.Biomarkers and Cancer Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 18.Other Applications Market, By Technology, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 12.DNA Sequencing Market, By End User, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 19.Hospitals & Clinics Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 20.Academic & Government Research Institutes Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 21.Biotechnology Companies Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 22.Pharmaceutical Companies Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 34.DNA Sequencing Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 35.North America DNA Sequencing Market, By Country, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 36.North America DNA Sequencing Market, By Product, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 37.North America DNA Sequencing Market, By Technology, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 38.North America DNA Sequencing Market, By Application, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 39.North America DNA Sequencing Market, By End User, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Purchase the report @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/HC0672