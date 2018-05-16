Foodservices Disposable Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2024

Foodservices Disposable Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Foodservices Disposable Market by product type (bowls, tubs, cups, mugs, cutlery, plates, trays, containers, mugs, saucers), raw material (paper, paperboard, plastics and aluminum), end user (café, bistro, clubs, bars, pubs, restaurants, institutions) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Foodservices Disposable Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. According to report the global foodservices disposable market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Market Insight

Currently, rapidly changing trends in packaged food industry and food delivery services using internet platforms are driving the growth of foodservice disposables market worldwide. In addition, Rising demand of food disposables from different end-users including quick service restaurants, din in restaurants, non-alcoholic beverage stores, and retail stores is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. However, high cost of raw materials and transportation are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of UV-cured inks used to print various custom designs is expected to create several opportunities for foodservice disposables market over the next few years.

Segment Covered

The report on global foodservices disposable market covers segments such as, product type, raw material and end user. On the basis of product type the global foodservices disposable market is categorized into bowls and tubs, cups & mugs, cutlery, plates, trays and containers, mugs and saucers and other products (napkins and foil wraps). On the basis of raw material the global foodservices disposable market is categorized into paper & paperboard, plastics and aluminum. On the basis of end user the global foodservices disposable market is categorized into café and bistro, clubs, bars & pubs, restaurants, institutions and foodservice providers/caterers.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

