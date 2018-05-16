Immunochemistry Products Market : Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trends 2025

Immunochemistry refers the study of immune system. Immunochemistry instruments help to major immune system functions by detecting the nature of specific protein, antibodies, antigen and their interaction. Immunochemistry used to treat various diseases such as cancer, heart disease, infectious disease, drug development, endocrinology and drug abuse testing. Immunochemistry used by end users such as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research laboratories, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Immunochemistry analyzers are instrument that used to do immunochemistry testing for detecting the target protein to diagnose the disease. Some of the immunochemistry analyzer are chemiluminescence (CLI) analyzers, immuno fluorescence (IFA) analyzers, multiplexed assay systems, enzyme linked fluorescence assay (ELFA), enzyme immunoassay (EIA) instruments and radioimmunoassay (RIA) analyzers.

Currently, the companies which are operates in immunochemistry, entering into the mergers and acquisition with other companies to expand its immunochemistry business. For instant, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, one of the leading company offers immunochemistry solutions acquired BioVeris Corporation to expand its leading ECL immunochemistry business into new market segments. In addition, new products launches are also help to grow the market. Abbott Laboratories, launched new instrument to complete the product line of ARCHITECT immunochemistry analyzers.

Globally, increasing focus on drug monitoring, rising prevalence of various diseases, technological advancement and awareness of new diagnostics tools among medical professionals increasing, which results the immunochemistry market is also increasing.

Immunochemistry Products Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing number of patient with various diseases such as cardiovascular disorders and cancer, rising demand for technological advanced immunochemistry technologies, increasing research and development activities, government initiative, increasing disease specific immunoassay test volumes and growing aging population are some of the factors that drive the growth of the immunochemistry market.

However, stringent government regulations to produce the immunochemistry products and high cost of the products, act as an inhibitor for this market.

Immunochemistry Products Market: Segmentation

Global Immunochemistry market is further segmented into following types:

By Product Type Immunochemistry analyzer Chemiluminescence (CLI) analyzers Immuno fluorescence (IFA) analyzers Multiplexed Assay Systems Enzyme Linked Fluorescence Assay (ELFA) Enzyme immunoassay (EIA) instruments Radioimmunoassay (RIA) analyzers Incubators Centrifuges Microscopes Autoclaves Consumables Antibodies Primary antibodies Secondary antibodies Antigens Enzymes Reagents, Stains, & Buffers Others

By Application Oncology Cardiology Endocrinology Infectious disease testing Drug development Drug and abuse testing Others

By End User Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostic laboratories Research laboratories Biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Others



Immunochemistry Products Market: Region- wise Outlook

The global immunochemistry market is expected to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global immunochemistry market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

North America followed by Europedominates the global immunochemistry market due to increasing number of patients with cardiovascular disorder and cancers, growing aging population, developed healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for immunoassay technologies in these region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest emerging market for global immunochemistry due to growing patient population with cardiac diseases, increasing awareness about advanced immunochemistry products available in the market, developing healthcare infrastructure and rising government spending in healthcare industry in this region.

Immunochemistry Products Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in global immunochemistry market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, ImmunoChemistry Technologies, LLC, Beckman Coulter Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.