Nutraceutical Excipients Market expand at a value CAGR of 7.3%. by the forecast period, 2017 – 2026

For their nutritional and medicinal advantages, several bioactive compounds and ingredients are being used in the production of medical foods, functional foods and dietary supplements. As health consciousness among consumers increases, the demand for dietary supplements will witness an upsurge. In order to attain a stabilized manufacturing of these products, a range of nutraceutical excipients will be utilized. The key role of nutraceutical excipients in reducing the bioactivity during the production of dietary supplements and functional foods will drive the utilization in pharmaceutical and food industries.

Future Market Insights’ forecast on the global nutraceutical excipients market observes a robust growth in demand for these excipients in the near future. During the period, 2017-2026, the global market for nutraceutical excipients is assessed to expand at a value CAGR of 7.3%. It has been estimated that by the end of 2026, close to US$ 4.7 Bn nutraceutical excipients will be utilized in the production of drugs, functional foods and other products across the globe.

High demand for binders to influence the global nutraceutical excipient manufacturing landscape

Key findings from the forecast study project that the demand for nutraceutical excipients serving as binders will be considerably high. While fillers and diluents will amount for the largest value share on the global nutraceutical excipients market throughout the forecast period, the demand for binders will gain traction for their role in tablet formulation and creating a biochemical equilibrium during the production of functional foods and nutraceuticals. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, more than US$ 1 Bn nutraceutical excipients sold globally will be used as binders for manufacturing these products. The functionality of nutraceutical excipients as diluents and fillers will also showcase a predominant influence on the manufacturing of nutraceutical excipients. Large volumes of fillers and diluents will be produced by market players in order to meet the predominant demand, which is pegged to register fastest revenue growth at an estimated 8.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

Dry nutraceutical excipients to exhibit high profitability

In terms of their utilization, dry nutraceutical excipients such as preservative powders and sugars will bolster the manufacturing of nutraceuticals and reflect higher compatibility in stabilization of bioactive compounds, compared to liquid excipients. By the end of 2026, nearly 60% of nutraceutical excipients sold across the globe will be in the dry form. The report further estimates that around 25-30% of the overall nutraceutical excipients produced in the world will be utilized for manufacturing end-products containing proteins & amino acids. By the end of 2026, nutraceutical excipients sold for production of supplements containing proteins and amino acids will bring in revenues worth over US$ 1.4 Bn.

North America will register highest utilization of nutraceutical excipients

Robust growth in food industry and high value growth in consumption of medicinal and functional foods across the US will drive the use of nutraceutical excipients in North America. By the end of 2026, North America’s nutraceutical excipients market is pegged to be worth over US$ 1.8 Bn. Leading players in the global nutraceutical excipients market, namely Associated British Foods plc, Kerry Group plc, DuPont, Roquette Fréres S.A., Meggle AG, Ingredion Incorporated, JRS Pharma GmbH & Co.KG, Hilmar Ingredients, Innophos, Inc., IMCD Group B.V. and Cargill, Incorporated, will be eyeing at expanding their manufacturing bases across North America in the approaching years.

