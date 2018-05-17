Case Coders Market Foreseen to Grow exponentially over 2017 – 2027

Case coders are designed to print graphics, bar codes, real time alphanumeric codes, and other accurate high quality codes. Case coders market helps manufacturers to eliminate the need for pre-printed boxes and labels and reduce scrap, waste, and inventory. Case coders are also known as large character marking printers which can directly code to the box and offer easy to readable text. Case coders market become a feasible solution in the field of packaging by saving time and labour. Case coders fulfil the requirement of human readable data outside the case which include best before date, a box count or a simple batch code. Case coders are cost effective alternative to stamping and labelling and have low running cost. Case coders market is growing in numerous industries such as food & beverages industry, cosmetics industry, printers & binders and many more.

Global Case Coders Market – Dynamics:

Case coders market is dedicated to coding of porous and non-porous substrates as per requirement. Case coders market is growing in various fields meeting the requirement of case coding over wood and lumber marking solutions, label marking, extrusion applications, printing on glass, metal coding, films and plastics, and any other pharmaceutical application. Case coders are intended to work in even dustiest environment and offer an efficient solution. Case coders market is driven by requirement to deliver product information to customers. Case coders are significant for traceability of the products by date of manufacture, shift numbers, batch logos, etc.

Case coders market is likely to get traction in the upcoming years owing to development in the packaging industry. The coding and marking industry has witnessed steady growth over the last decade and is anticipated to grow at similar rates in near future. Case coders are also used when it’s essential to trace the individual product and no further packaging is used, then codes can be directly applied to the product. The beverage industry is a huge global business in the field of case coders market. Case coders have to consider various factors such as substrate being coded onto, code content, line speed, and factory environment. Case coders are equipped with faster trouble-shooting and tuning capabilities. Case coders with a spontaneous interface will save time during product exchanges when new codes are entered.

Global Case Coders Market – Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geography, global case coders market is divided into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Among these region, North America is expected to grow in case coders market due to high demand in the packaging Industry. Along with North America, Europe is anticipated to witness an above average growth in the case coders market.

Global Case Coders Market – Major Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global case coders market include Videojet Technologies, Inc., SPG Packaging UK Ltd, Pro Pack Solutions Inc., Superior Case Coding, Interactive Coding Equipment (ICE), Zanasi S.r.l., Trident, an ITW Company, Kiwi Coders Corporation, Squid Ink, an Engage Technologies Corporation Company, Markem Imaje Corporation, Linx Printing Technologies, GTI Industries Inc., and Crawford Packaging.