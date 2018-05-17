Gelatin Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2023

Gelatin Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Gelatin Market by Source (bones, bovine hides, pig skin, sheep skin), Application (food & beverages, dyeing & tanning, nutraceuticals, personal care, pharmaceuticals, photography), and by Function (gelling agent, stabilizer, thickener) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Gelatin Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023.According to the report the Global Gelatin Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Market Insights

Heavy investments by major players such as Capsugel, Gelita AG, PB Gelatins, Rousselot S.A.S, Weishardt Group and others in research and development for product innovation to counter the threat of alternatives and for finding new applications characterizes the global gelatin market. Increasing preference for convenience & functional food and beverages among people, due to change in lifestyles and need for instant nutrition, drive the growth of the global gelatin market. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the health benefits of the gelatin is enhancing the demand for gelatin based products. As gelatin is a good source for protein, the demand for gelatin is anticipated to increase significantly to meet the increasing demand from nutraceutical industry for making nutritional supplements. Due to the health benefits the applications of gelatin is increasing in the personal care products and it is expected to drive the growth of the market. The technological advancements and emergence of new applications in pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the growth of the gelatin market. Due to the protein content and the compatibility with the milk, the use of gelatin in dairy products is expected to increase during the forecast period. Fish based gelatin segment is expected to grow faster, due to the demand from food processing and pharmaceutical sectors, during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The endemic Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy has affected the availability of the raw materials and it is expected to cause volatility in the raw materials prices. Stringent regulations regarding the gelatin use, due to the use of animal parts for the manufacturing, is a restraint for the global gelatin market. The production of gelatin-free pharmaceutical products is a restraint for the market. Moreover, the increasing concern among the consumers regarding the use of dead bodies of animals for making gelatin hinders the growth of the market. Availability of vegetarian alternatives for gelatin such as agar agar, carrageenan, guam gum, & pectin and increasing preference for those among health conscious vegetarians and vegans is a major challenge for the major players in the global gelatin market.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of gelatin market. Moreover, the global gelatin market is segmented by source, by application and by function. The global gelatin market by source covers bones, bovine hides, pig skin, sheep skin, and some others. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as food & beverages, dyeing & tanning, nutraceuticals, personal care, pharmaceuticals, photography, and some others. Based on function, the market is segmented as gelling agent, stabilizer, thickener and some others.

Geographies Covered:

Among geographies, Europe is the dominant gelatin market with a global share of around 40%. The increasing consumption of gelatin in countries such as Germany and France, increasing demand for natural nutritional ingredients in food and beverages, and the presence of huge number of pharmaceutical companies in the region drive the growth of the European gelatin market. However the impact of the endemic Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market in the short term, as the outbreak affected large bovine population in Europe and it affect the availability of raw materials for gelatin. North America is the second largest gelatin market. Presence of major global meat processing companies, increasing demand for organic personal care products and functional foods and beverages drive the growth of the North American gelatin Market. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing gelatin market in terms of CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023, due to the huge population in region, increasing consumption of convenience food and beverages, increasing instances of ailments such as arthritis and increasing demand for personal care products. Increasing demand for frozen and convenience foods in countries such as Brazil and Argentina drive the growth of the Latin American gelatin market. As a major meat exporting region, Latin America has the potential to grow as a major gelatin market, due to the availability of raw materials.

