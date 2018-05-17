Hire the Best Great Gatsby Dancers from Swing Patrol

Swing Patrol is a dance community that offers performances as well as classes in the yester year dance forms like Lindy Hop, Solo and Balboa to electrify the dancing stage. Anyone who is interested can join the dancing community to learn the vintage dancing style. Based on one’s dancing skills they can choose the level and classes to hone their skills in dancing. By joining these classes one not only can enjoy dancing but also become fit as the swing dance moves to the joyful music is more or less like the effective cardio workouts. The classes are set for Charleston, electro swing, blue tunes and gospel that brings out your energy and smile onto your face. There is also a lot demand off late for the yester year dances with people looking out for the Great Gatsby dancers to perform those vintage style themes. Those looking for Great Gatsby party entertainment can contact Swing Patrol to hire their dancers who are experts in performing to the themes like Great Gatsby, Blitz and the Gangster themes offering unique and ultimate entertainment to the audience.

Swing Patrol offers you different packages for you to hire their services to perform at the corporate events, office parties, weddings and hen parties etc. If you choose the grand slam package they shall take care of all the arrangements like helping you out right from finding appropriate venue to choosing the best bands, MC services, bar arrangements, DJs, hair and makeup artists along with setting up photo booths for your guests to share their entertainment with the rest of the world. The Great Gatsby dancers shall perform strictly to the vintage themes with their incredible dance moves on the dancing floors. They also offer some ice breaking lessons in the vintage dancing style for the guests to also learn some movements and shake their legs on the dance floors. To take the entertainment to the peaks the also conduct some competitions encouraging the audience to show their talent on the dance floor. The hair and make p artists ensure to take you into the past era brining you the real feel of the Great Gatsby theme for your party.

Whatever services you choose from Swing Patrol you can be assured about best performances that would surely entertain the audience. However, it is better to book their services well in advance to avoid last minute disappointments.

Get the best classes for swing dance to beginners at Swing Patrol. We are offering the dance classes in and around the London at reasonable cost. For more details about the swing dance, please visit at http://www.swingpatrol.co.uk/

Contact Address:

Swingpatrol

Brighton

London

England

80601

United Kingdom

020 3151 1750

info@swingpatrol.co.uk