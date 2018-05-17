US Recliner Sofa Market Size, Segments, Growth Prospects: Radiant Insights, Inc
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the recliner sofa market in the US 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the recliner sofa market in the US 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
This report, Recliner Sofa Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendorsoperating in this market.
Key vendors
• Ashley Furniture Industries
• Heritage Home Group
• La-Z-Boy
• Man Wah Holdings
• Williams-Sonoma
Other prominent vendors
• ACME Furniture
• American Leather
• Barcalounger
• Bassett Furniture Industries
• Bernhardt Furniture Company
• Ekornes
• Ethan Allen Global
• Flexsteel Industries
• Furniture of America
• Haverty Furniture Companies
• Jackson Furniture Industries
• Klaussner Home Furnishings
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel
• Recliner sofa market in US by distribution channel
• Offline distribution channel
• Online distribution channel
