Analytics of Things Market with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2023
Market Scenario:
The Analytics of Things describes the analysis of the data produced by the Internet of Things devices. Analytics of Things is essential to make the connected devices smart and allow it to make smart decisions. It can be integrated with an organization’s existing business analytics. The potential of Analytics of Things Market is being recognized by the organization which will bring success to their business. With the evolution of Big Data the organization are expected to generate huge data in the forecast year which is being started to build up on their analytics capabilities. The organizations are investing in advanced technology and skilled human resources for AoT to be successful.
The study indicates that the Analytics of Things AoT can be used in various sectors such as predictive, analytics, diagnostics analytics and among others. These analytics of things are driven by the access the huge amount of data in real time which is further substitute a cloud based solution, which improve efficiency, increasing demand of IOT and demand of instant information and many more has fueled the market of analytics of things market. Moreover, by using AoT the organizations can sense of the data generation and thus, can take required steps to recover the business.
The global Analytics of Things market is expected to grow at USD$ ~29.53 billion by 2023, at ~30.0% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.
Key Players:
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
- Dell Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Google, Inc., (US)
- Amazon Web Services (US)
- com, Inc. (US)
- Teradata Corporation (US)
- IBM Corporation (US)
- Microsoft Corporation (US)
- Oracle Corporation (US)
- SAP SE (Germany)
Segments:
The global Analytics of Things market has been segmented on the basis of type, component, end -users and region.
Analytics of Things Market by Type:
- Automating Analytics
- Prescriptive analytics
- Diagnostic Analytics
- Descriptive analytics
- Predictive analytics
- Others
Analytics of Things Market by Component:
Software
- Sensor data analytics
- IoT gateway analytics
- Network management
Services
- Managed services
- Professional services
- Others
Analytics of Things Market by End-User:
- Retail and e-Commerce
- Government and defense
- Healthcare and life sciences
- Telecommunications and IT
- Others
Analytics of Things Market by Regions:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Rest of the World
Regional Analysis:
The regional analysis of Analytics of Things market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of largest market share in Analytics of Things market owing to the government investments in the IoT technology. The growing demand of the Analytics of Things, Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in this market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea is an emerging market for Analytics of Things market and expected to have highest CAGR in the forecast period.
Intended Audience:
- Raw material providers
- Service providers and distributors
- AoT application builders
- Independent Software Vendors
- Analytics consulting companies
- Market research and consulting firms
- Solution providers
- Intellectual property core and licensing providers
- Technology standards organizations
- Technology investors
- Research institutes,
- System Integrators
- Research/Consultancy firms
