Automotive Lighting Market Research Report 2018

Automotive Lighting Market Scenario:

Automotive Lighting Market rapidly growing and expected to reach $30,107 Mn by end of 2023. According to latest research report published on Automotive Lighting Market 2018 – Global Forecast To 2023, this Automotive Lighting Market is driven by factors such as arrival of adaptive lighting technology, expansion of the automotive industry, particularly in countries such as China, Mexico and India, auto sector has undergone untiring waves of technological evolution, in the process, influencing the diverse range of components that are integrated in vehicles, including lighting systems, increased sales of passenger vehicles in emerging markets.

This published research report of 110 pages analyzes Automotive Lighting Market by Technology (Halogen, LED, and Xenon), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle & Heavy Commercial Vehicle), by Application (Front Lights, Side Lights, Rear Lights and Interior Lights) and by End Market (OEM & Aftermarket) and by Region with Global Forecast to 2023.

Technology is another important facet in the auto industry, there has been an overhaul not only in terms of design and style but also in technology front. One of the notable and recent technological development that took place in automotive lighting is the arrival of adaptive lighting technology. Many of the premium and mid- range cars now come with adaptive lighting system. At the same time, advanced LEDs and HID lamps system are quickly replacing the traditional systems. Manufacturers are also concentrating lighting innovation to prepare for the next wave of automotive technology, which will be mainly guided by trends such as automation and self-driving. The aforementioned factors are expected to sway the market over the next six years.

Automotive Lighting Market Key Industry Players Analyzed In Report Are: HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co (Germany), ZKW Lichtsysteme GmbH (Wieselburg), OSRAM GmbH (Germany), General Electric (U.S.), Magneti Marelli (Italy), KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.( Japan), Philips Lighting NV (Netherlands), Peterson Manufacturing company (U.S.), Ichikoh Industries Ltd (Japan), and Stanley Electric Co. Ltd (Japan).

Market Segmentation:

MRFR in its report has also offered a comprehensive segmental analysis of the market based on vehicle type (heavy commercial vehicle, light commercial vehicle and passenger car), application (side lights, front lights, interior lights, and rear lights), end market (aftermarket and OEM) and technology (xenon, LED and halogen).

Regional Analysis:

The global automotive lighting market by region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. This market has seen a substantial growth over the past few years and it has been experienced that the market will remain on the same growth level till forecast period. Among the regions covered, Asia-Pacific has accounted the largest market for automotive lighting market followed by North America and Europe.

Latest Industry Trends and News

Italian-American auto giant, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has recently revealed its plans to spin off its Magneti Marelli business unit. The separation will allow the company to deliver greater value to its shareholders and create a stronger operational flexibility for its high-tech components business Magneti Marelli in its strategic growth.

The Netherlands based Philips lighting has reportedly expressed it desire to rebrand itself with a new name “Signify”. However, the lighting manufacture will continue to use the Philips brand under the current agreement of licensing with royal Philips.

The report for Global Automotive Lighting Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

