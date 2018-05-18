Construction Film Market 2018: Share, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Construction Films are extensively used in the construction industry due to gas & water barrier properties, high impact, and tensile strength. These construction films can be categorized on the basis of the type as LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, and PET among others. LLDPE is widely used in the manufacturing of construction film because of improved flexibility, high tensile strength, and more comfortability. The product use is increasing in home furnishings such as carpet, rugs, furniture, and durries as it provides UV protection. Construction Films made using LDPE are largely used in the agricultural activities for maintaining soil temperature and preventing weed growth. Construction Films are used as a curing blanket for concrete slabs owing to moisture barrier properties. The product use is growing in building system by virtue of its ability to conserve energy and block UV light. The growing trend of constructing a house in modular sections by the constructors due to weather concerns is fuelling the product demand.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players in the Global Construction Film Market are Raven (U.S.), Saint-Gobain (France), Berry Global Inc. (U.S.), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), RKW SE (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), DuPont Teijin Films (U.S.), SKC (U.S.), and DowDuPont (U.S.).

Market Segmentation

The Global Construction Film Market is segmented into Type, Application and Region.

On the Basis of the Type, the market is divided into linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), POLYAMIDE, polyvinyl butyral (PVB), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

Based on the Application, the Global Construction Film Market is segmented into building system, concrete slabs, vapor retarder, agriculture, and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into five key regions, including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the leading region in the Global Construction Films Market due to the growing construction industry. Growing investment in the infrastructural activities as a result of initiatives taken by the Indian Government such as Smart City and Make in India is propelling the market growth.

The North American market is growing at a staggering rate in the Construction Film Market due to growing demand for high quality & energy efficient houses. Increasing Investment in infrastructural activities by the U.S. government through public-private partnership (PPP) is further stimulating the product demand.

Europe is another prominent region in the Global Construction Film Market owing to rising construction industry, especially in the Netherland, Spain, and Sweden. For instance, the Swedish government has announced plans to build around 2,50,000 houses by 2020 and provide financial support.

