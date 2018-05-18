Global Contact Center Market 2018- Driven By growing awareness and rise in disposable income, features such as crack & stain resistant, durability

Cloud-based contact center solutions enable several companies to utilize contact center providers’ offerings on the cloud. These solutions streamline the process of providing modernized, up-to-date services to customers and personalize these services to meet their preferences and demands for providing the advantages of minimal capital investment; 24/7 technical support; and high levels of reliability, security, and scalability.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides contact center outsourcers with important benchmarks across verticals, and supports their digital transformation journey. The study covers trends impacting the contact center BPO market, strategic imperatives for contact center BPO providers, end user priorities for customer engagement, outsourcer investment trends, case studies of successful digital transformation implementations, growth opportunities in 2019 and beyond, analyst commentary and perspectives, and the 2018 top predictions for the BPO Industry.

Delivering best in class customer experience through digital solutions is key for success in the BPO industry across industries and regions. The ability to provide an omnichannel experience, efficiencies through artificial intelligence, personalized marketing and customized solutions are critical success factors. Chatbots and videoconferencing features are increasingly sought after, and incorporating unified communications is a valuable differentiator. Price continues to play a top factor in decision making.

Market Segments:

This report focuses on the Contact Center in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Teleperformance

• Convergys (Stream)

• Sykes Enterprises Inc.

• Transcom

• Atento

• Arvato

• Comdata Group

• Serco

• Concentrix

Market Segment by Type, covers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Telecommunication

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government and Public Sector

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

