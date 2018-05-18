Global Neem Oil Market 2013-2023
Neem Oil-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Neem Oil industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by this report include:
Worldwide and Regional Market Size of Neem Oil 2013-2017, and development forecast 2018-2023
Main manufacturers/suppliers of Neem Oil worldwide, with company and product introduction, position in the Neem Oil market
Market status and development trend of Neem Oil by types and applications
Cost and profit status of Neem Oil, and marketing status
Market growth drivers and challenges
The report segments the global Neem Oil market as:
Global Neem Oil Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023):
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Rest APAC
Latin America
Global Neem Oil Market: Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2013-2023):
Seed Extract Oil
Leaf Extract Oil
Bark Extract Oil
Global Neem Oil Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2013-2023; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis)
Pesticides/Agriculture
Personal Care
Animal Product
Global Neem Oil Market: Manufacturers Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Neem Oil Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):
E.I.D. Parry
Neeming Australia Pty Ltd.
P.J. Margo Pvt. Ltd.
Agro Extract Limited
Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
GreeNeem Agri Private Limited
Fortune Biotech Ltd.
Swedenn Neem Tree Company
Bros Sweden Group
Certis USA LLC
Terramera Inc.
Grupo Ultraquimia
Chapter 1 Overview of Neem Oil
1.1 Definition of Neem Oil in This Report
1.2 Commercial Types of Neem Oil
1.2.1 Seed Extract Oil
1.2.2 Leaf Extract Oil
1.2.3 Bark Extract Oil
1.3 Downstream Application of Neem Oil
1.3.1 Pesticides/Agriculture
1.3.2 Personal Care
1.3.3 Animal Product
1.4 Development History of Neem Oil
1.5 Market Status and Trend of Neem Oil 2013-2023
1.5.1 Global Neem Oil Market Status and Trend 2013-2023
1.5.2 Regional Neem Oil Market Status and Trend 2013-2023
Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions
2.1 Market Development of Neem Oil 2013-2017
2.2 Production Market of Neem Oil by Regions
2.2.1 Production Volume of Neem Oil by Regions
2.2.2 Production Value of Neem Oil by Regions
2.3 Demand Market of Neem Oil by Regions
2.4 Production and Demand Status of Neem Oil by Regions
2.4.1 Production and Demand Status of Neem Oil by Regions 2013-2017
2.4.2 Import and Export Status of Neem Oil by Regions 2013-2017
Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types
3.1 Production Volume of Neem Oil by Types
3.2 Production Value of Neem Oil by Types
3.3 Market Forecast of Neem Oil by Types
Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry
4.1 Demand Volume of Neem Oil by Downstream Industry
4.2 Market Forecast of Neem Oil by Downstream Industry
Chapter 5 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Neem Oil
5.1 Global Economy Situation and Trend Overview
5.2 Neem Oil Downstream Industry Situation and Trend Overview
Chapter 6 Neem Oil Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers
6.1 Production Volume of Neem Oil by Major Manufacturers
6.2 Production Value of Neem Oil by Major Manufacturers
6.3 Basic Information of Neem Oil by Major Manufacturers
6.3.1 Headquarters Location and Established Time of Neem Oil Major Manufacturer
6.3.2 Employees and Revenue Level of Neem Oil Major Manufacturer
6.4 Market Competition News and Trend
6.4.1 Merger, Consolidation or Acquisition News
6.4.2 Investment or Disinvestment News
6.4.3 New Product Development and Launch
Chapter 7 Neem Oil Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data
7.1 E.I.D. Parry
7.1.1 Company profile
7.1.2 Representative Neem Oil Product
7.1.3 Neem Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of E.I.D. Parry
7.2 Neeming Australia Pty Ltd.
7.2.1 Company profile
7.2.2 Representative Neem Oil Product
7.2.3 Neem Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Neeming Australia Pty Ltd.
7.3 P.J. Margo Pvt. Ltd.
7.3.1 Company profile
7.3.2 Representative Neem Oil Product
7.3.3 Neem Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of P.J. Margo Pvt. Ltd.
7.4 Agro Extract Limited
7.4.1 Company profile
7.4.2 Representative Neem Oil Product
7.4.3 Neem Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Agro Extract Limited
7.5 Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
7.5.1 Company profile
7.5.2 Representative Neem Oil Product
7.5.3 Neem Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
