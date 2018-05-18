Self-adhesive Labels Market Global Research Report 2018 Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

Self-adhesive labels are normally used to fix on packaging. These labels show the essential information about the product. They are also used for decorative purposes to grasp the attention and attract consumers. These labels are multifaceted systems, and contain information printed on the surface. Self-adhesive Labels are made up of three layers, namely release liner, a layer of adhesive, and the face material. A release liner is mostly made of the paper, which is silicone coated on one side. The demand for Self-adhesive labels is increasing quickly and is expected to grow at the same pace over the forecast period owing to growing awareness among the consumers related to product content.

The global Self-adhesive labels market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the estimated period, 2017-2023.

High growth in transportation and logistics sector throughout the globe is the crucial factor driving the growth of the market. Strict government guidelines in the developing economies about food safety, acts as a driver for the growth of self-adhesive labels market. Furthermore, swelling demand for the consumer goods products alongside flexible packaging industry can provide various growth opportunities to the market to grow in the near future. The popularity of these labels is increasing among the manufacturers due to their effective labeling solutions and cost saving. This provides further boost to the growth of the market. However, fluctuating price of raw materials, and lack of awareness about various types of labelling techniques may hamper the growth of this market.

The global self-adhesive labels market is consists of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America region dominates the global self-adhesive labels market, mainly because of the high growth in pharmaceutical industry. As per the American Foundation for the Blind, around 20 million people in the U.S. are suffering from vision loss and currently it is mandatory to include braille labels on pharmaceutical labels. Hence, this creates huge opportunity for the braille self-adhesive labels market in U.S. The country has major contribution in global and North America self-adhesive labels market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period on account of rapid growth in the retail industry. The growth of e-commerce industries brings the demand for packaging, which uses the self-adhesive labels. Increasing industrial activities in the region pouring the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in spending capacity along with changing lifestyle, is also creating a massive opportunity for the global self-adhesive labels market. China, India, Indonesia and Japan are the chief contributor to Asia Pacific market. China accounts for the largest share of the regional market due to the high demand from the consumer goods industry.

Global Self-adhesive labels market is segmented based on Compositions, type, application, and region. On the basis of the by type, the market is segmented into the temporary or removable and permanent. Permanent labels accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Permanent self-adhesive labels are broadly used in electrical and electronic appliances, HVAC, etc. These labels cannot be reused after consumption of the contents inside the packaging and normally serve singular usage. These labels not only give product information to the consumers, but also prove useful for branding and business communication. Hence these features that are offered by permanent self-adhesive labels, form a major factor for tremendous segmental growth in the global self-adhesive labels market. Temporary or removable self-adhesive labels are mainly used as price tags or advertisement materials.

On the basis of the application, the market is further segmented into consumer goods, Food & beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and others. The consumer goods dominating the application segment of the global the self-adhesive labels market. Food & beverage sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Self-adhesive labels have wide applications in the F&B industry due to owing to growing awareness among the consumers related to product content. Pharmaceutical industry is another major application of the market. These type of labels are used in pharmaceutical packaging products and offer numerous functionalities such as track and trace measure, anti-counterfeit measure, and numbering of the product. The growing use of permanent self-adhesive labels in the pharmaceutical sector is enhancing the growth of the market.

Some of the prominent players in the Self-adhesive labels market are Avery Dennison Corporation, Americk Packaging Group, Constantia Flexibles Group Gmbh, SVS Labels, and CCL Industries Inc. H.B. Fuller Company, Müroll GmbH, Coveris Holdings S.A., Royston Labels Ltd., UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Henkel AG & Co., Mondi Group, S&K LABEL spol.sare among others.

