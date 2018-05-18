Sonohysterography Catheters Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2017 – 2027

Sonohysterography catheters are the medical device which are used to examine the uterine cavity for sonohysterography. The sonohysterography catheters are also used to obtain an endometrial biopsy. Sonohysterography is an inexpensive and a safe method for investigating uterine abnormalities. Sonohysterography catheters are sterile, disposable and ready to use. Sonohysterography catheters have a specially designed tip which helps in preventing the leakage. Sonohysterography catheters are flexible acorn-shaped positioner which maintains the placement while reducing introduced saline leakage at the external cervical os. The large oval side port of the catheter enables instillation of aspiration of endometrial tissue and the saline solution. The catheter’s round, closed tip facilities cervical passage. The sonohysterography catheter’s 7.2 French size permits the catheter to pass into the uterus for tissue collection. Sonohysterography is also known as the saline infusion sonography. Sonohysterography is an ultrasound technique which is minimally invasive. Sonohysterography provides inside pictures of a woman’s uterus. The pictures are used visualize the endometrial cavity in more detail. In addition, sonohysterography catheters are also used to examine uterine abnormalities in women who experience multiple miscarriages or infertility.

Sonohysterography Catheters Market: Drivers and Restraints

Need for more appropriate methods for investigating uterine abnormalities is of prime importance in today’s healthcare needs and thus is expected to be the prime factor driving growth of global sonohysterography catheters market. The technological advancements in medical field have significantly shifted patient preference from traditional methods to minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, rise in number of minimally invasive surgeries for monitoring, diagnostic, and operational purpose have boosted the catheters demand. However, lack of skilled physicians hampers the growth of the global sonohysterography catheters market.

Request to Sample Report – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6006

Sonohysterography Catheters Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global sonohysterography catheters market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, global sonohysterography catheters market is segmented as below:

Single lumen sonohysterography catheters

Double lumen sonohysterography catheters

Based on end user, global sonohysterography catheters market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Clinics

Sonohysterography Catheters Market: Overview

Sonohysterography catheter are used in the analysis of uterine pathology. The catheter is disposable and are designed for single patient use. Sonohysterography provides information about the fallopian tubes, endometrium, and uterus. Evaluation of endometrial cavity with the transcervical injection consisting of the sterile fluid can be done by the sonohysterography catheters. The major objective of the sonohysterography catheter is to visualize the endometrial cavity in more detail compared to other routine endovaginal ultrasound. Sonohysterography cannot be performed in patients with an unexplained pelvic tenderness or with pelvic infection. Based on product type, the global sonohysterography catheters market is segmented into single lumen sonohysterography catheters and double lumen sonohysterography catheters. On the basis of end user, the sonohysterography catheters market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

Request Report TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6006

Sonohysterography Catheters Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global sonohysterography catheters market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Industry is dominated by many giant players and a number of small, local regional players. North America region holds the major share in the global sonohysterography catheters market due to high disease awareness levels, quick access to healthcare facilities, and rapid technological advancements in this region. Growing penetration rates of sonohysterography catheters in the emerging markets of India and China, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing number of healthcare practitioners should enable robust industry growth in APAC region. In addition, the rising patient awareness supported by growing disposable income levels will further stimulate the market growth of the global sonohysterography catheters market.

Sonohysterography Catheters Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in global sonohysterography catheters market include Cook Medical, Thomas Medical, Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., MedGyn Products, Inc., Artisan Medical, and others.