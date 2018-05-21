5 Telltale Signs You Need Pain Management

Gilbert, AZ – May, 2018 – Most people suffer from some type of pain, at least once in their lives. Since the occurrence is so common, it may become challenging to know when your pain requires medical attention.

Often, pain is the result of some injury and would go away on its own. But sometimes it turns into chronic pain. When someone had lived with pain for a long time, they don’t realize that there could be a pain management treatment plan to help them.

To help you understand when your pain warrants a visit to the pain management doctor, here are 5 telltale signs you should look out for.

Pain with a specific movement

If this is the case with you, then you need to see a Board-certified pain management doctor right away. The first important thing to do is to try to identify the location of the origin of your pain. This may be done with a physical examination and an evaluation of your symptoms and condition.

Once your pain doctor has made an accurate diagnosis, s/he can develop a customized treatment plan to relieve your pain.

Pain makes you struggle with day-to-day activities

Your pain should go away with time. If your pain persists, it may be a sign of a serious underlying condition. The long-term debilitating pain that prevents you from performing day-to-day activities without struggle is not normal. Seek a pain doctor immediately.

Radiating pain or pain accompanied by various sensations

If your pain seems to radiate through one part of your body to another, seek a pain management specialist. Apart from radiation, numbness, burning and tingling are all signs that there could be a serious underlying condition, such as a pinched nerve.

Painkiller dependence

If you need pain medication to just to get through your day, it is a sign that you need pain management. Long-term use of pain medication can cause even more damage to your body. Pain medicine offers a wide variety of minimally invasive treatment options that do not have side effects like medications.

Pain disturbs your sleep

Any pain that prevents you from sleeping through the night warrants medical attention from a pain specialist.

If you or a loved one is looking for interventional pain management in Mesa, Chandler and Gilbert, AZ

