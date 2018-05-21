Airless Packaging Market to reach a market size of $6.1 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Airless Packaging Market, published by KBV research, the Global Airless Packaging Market size is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Bottles & Jars Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Bags & Pouches Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Tubes Market.

The Plastics market holds the largest market share in Global Airless Packaging Market by Material Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Glass market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2017 – 2023).

The Personal Care market holds the largest market share in Global Airless Packaging Market by End User in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Home Care market would garner market size of $1,381.4 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/airless-packaging-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Airless Packaging Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation, Albéa Group, AptarGroup, Inc., Fusion Packaging, HCP Packaging (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., LUMSON SPA, Quadpack Industries SA, Raepak Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc. (Silgan Dispensing Systems Business).

Global Airless Packaging Market Size Segmentation

By Packaging Type

Bottles & Jars

Bags & Pouches

Tubes

Others

By Material Type

Plastics

Glass

Others

By End User

Personal Care

Healthcare

Home Care

Others

By Geography

North America Airless Packaging Market

US Airless Packaging Market

Canada Airless Packaging Market

Mexico Airless Packaging Market

Rest of Global Airless Packaging Market

Europe Airless Packaging Market

Germany Airless Packaging Market

UK Airless Packaging Market

France Airless Packaging Market

Russia Airless Packaging Market

Spain Airless Packaging Market

Italy Airless Packaging Market

Rest of Europe Airless Packaging Market

Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Market

China Airless Packaging Market

Japan Airless Packaging Market

India Airless Packaging Market

South Korea Airless Packaging Market

Singapore Airless Packaging Market

Malaysia Airless Packaging Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Market

LAMEA Airless Packaging Market

Brazil Airless Packaging Market

Argentina Airless Packaging Market

UAE Airless Packaging Market

Saudi Arabia Airless Packaging Market

South Africa Airless Packaging Market

Nigeria Airless Packaging Market

Rest of LAMEA Airless Packaging Market

Companies Profiled

A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation

Albéa Group

AptarGroup, Inc.

Fusion Packaging

HCP Packaging (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.

LUMSON SPA

Quadpack Industries SA

Raepak Ltd.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (Silgan Dispensing Systems Business)

