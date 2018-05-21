Airless Packaging Market to reach a market size of $6.1 billion by 2023
According to a new report Global Airless Packaging Market, published by KBV research, the Global Airless Packaging Market size is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Bottles & Jars Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Bags & Pouches Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Tubes Market.
The Plastics market holds the largest market share in Global Airless Packaging Market by Material Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Glass market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The Personal Care market holds the largest market share in Global Airless Packaging Market by End User in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Home Care market would garner market size of $1,381.4 million by 2023.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/airless-packaging-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Airless Packaging Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation, Albéa Group, AptarGroup, Inc., Fusion Packaging, HCP Packaging (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., LUMSON SPA, Quadpack Industries SA, Raepak Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc. (Silgan Dispensing Systems Business).
Global Airless Packaging Market Size Segmentation
By Packaging Type
Bottles & Jars
Bags & Pouches
Tubes
Others
By Material Type
Plastics
Glass
Others
By End User
Personal Care
Healthcare
Home Care
Others
By Geography
North America Airless Packaging Market
US Airless Packaging Market
Canada Airless Packaging Market
Mexico Airless Packaging Market
Rest of Global Airless Packaging Market
Europe Airless Packaging Market
Germany Airless Packaging Market
UK Airless Packaging Market
France Airless Packaging Market
Russia Airless Packaging Market
Spain Airless Packaging Market
Italy Airless Packaging Market
Rest of Europe Airless Packaging Market
Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Market
China Airless Packaging Market
Japan Airless Packaging Market
India Airless Packaging Market
South Korea Airless Packaging Market
Singapore Airless Packaging Market
Malaysia Airless Packaging Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Market
LAMEA Airless Packaging Market
Brazil Airless Packaging Market
Argentina Airless Packaging Market
UAE Airless Packaging Market
Saudi Arabia Airless Packaging Market
South Africa Airless Packaging Market
Nigeria Airless Packaging Market
Rest of LAMEA Airless Packaging Market
Companies Profiled
A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation
Albéa Group
AptarGroup, Inc.
Fusion Packaging
HCP Packaging (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.
LUMSON SPA
Quadpack Industries SA
Raepak Ltd.
Silgan Holdings Inc. (Silgan Dispensing Systems Business)
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Airless Packaging Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Airless Packaging Market (2017-2023)
Europe Airless Packaging Market (2017-2023)
Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Market (2017-2023)
LAMEA Airless Packaging Market (2017-2023)
Related News
Propeller Shaft Couplings Industry Market Development Trends, Market Strategy, Growth Factor Discuss in Research Report till 2025
Propeller Shaft Coupling
Matting Agents Industry Market Size, Average Price, Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025
Matting Agents Industry