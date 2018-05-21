Petrochemical Market Information by Product Application Features Trends Demand Size Key Players to 2023

Petrochemical Market:

Industry Overview:

Global Petrochemicals Market is expected to witness significant growth with a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2017-2023 and reach USD 1075.19 billion by 2023.

Global Petrochemicals are used in various end user industries ranging from manufacturing to consumer goods. However, they are most commonly used in adhesives, polymers, paints and coatings, dyes, surfactants. The global petrochemical market is expected to be driven by rising demand for petrochemicals in major end-user industries linked with favorable operating conditions, especially in the Middle East and Asia Pacific over the forecast period. Moreover, Demand for bio-based chemicals is increasing due to growing consumer awareness as we all benefits associated with their usage. Consequently, investment in bio based chemicals in public and private sector likely to increase in near future and will hamper the growth of petrochemical market globally.

Global Petrochemical Market Research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.



Each and every segment type and their sub types are well elaborated to give a better idea about this market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023 respectively.

Industry Key Players:

BASF SE,

ExxonMobil Corporation,

The Dow Chemical Company,

Shell Chemical Company,

SABIC,

Sinopec Limited,

Lyondell Basell Industries,

Total S.A.,

Sumitomo Chemical Co.Ltd.,

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC,

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

Industry Applications:

Petrochemicals are basically petroleum products derived from hydrocarbons. Some other chemical compounds made from petroleum are also obtained from other fossil fuels, such as coal, or natural gas, or renewable sources such as corn or sugar cane. Petrochemical is mainly classified into two type’s olefins (including ethylene and propylene) and aromatics (including benzene, toluene and xylene isomers). Both of these are produced in oil refineries by fluid catalytic cracking of petroleum fraction. Olefins produced by steam cracking of natural gas liquid such as ethane and propane, whereas aromatics are produced by catalytic reforming of naphtha.

The ongoing market trends of petrochemicals market and the key factors impacting the growth prospects are elucidated. With increase in the trend, the factors affecting the trend are mentioned with perfect reasons. Top manufactures, price, revenue, market share are explained to give a depth of idea on the competitive side.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview Of Global Petrochemicals Market

6 Market Trends

7 Global Petrochemicals Market By Region

8 Global Petrochemicals Market By Product (Methanol, Benzene, Xylene, Toluene, Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Vinyl Styrene)

9 Global Petrochemicals Market By Application (Adhesives, Polymers, Paints And Coatings, Dyes, Surfactants, Rubber, Plastics, And Solvents)

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Conclusion

