Aviation Asset Management Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Across the world, the aviation industry is touching new peaks owing to increase in aircraft deliveries, escalation in air passenger traffic and international trade, and development of new models of aircrafts. The aviation industry is built around a number of assets or activities and each of them must be managed effectively to achieve reliability and profitability in a long run. Consequently, the demand in the global aviation asset management market is projected to increment at a notable CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

The vendors operating in the aviation asset management market provide support such as technical management, trading and remarketing, lease management, valuation of assets, trading and remarketing services, and surveillance. The value of an aircraft depends on numerous factors and therefore requires in-depth analysis of technology, industry, and market related parameters to evaluate the valuation. Currently, the commercial aviation segment provides for the maximum demand in the global aviation asset management market as an increasing number of airlines are now opting for new technologies to achieve ease of operations and attain excellence.

Some of the new technological trends emerging in the global aviation asset management market are: advent of IoT-enabled devices and services that have proven their worth in easing asset management, growing usage of prescriptive and predictive maintenance, GR-aware software suite, and asset tracking.

In addition to that, the vendors of this market stand to gain new opportunities from green initiatives set by the aviation industry across various regions and countries and increasing number of low cost carriers that are now being used for domestic and civil aviation. On the other hand, strict industry regulations, existing backlogs of aircraft deliveries, and limitations regarding the production capacity of suppliers are obstructing the market from attaining its true potential.

Development of new aircraft models, growth of aftermarket & retrofit, and rise in air passenger traffic are the key factors fueling the growth of the aviation asset management market. Based on service type, the market is segmented into technical services, leasing services, and regulatory certification.

In 2016, among various service types, the regulatory certification segment dominated the market for aviation asset management followed by leasing services and is anticipated to dominate in the near future as well. In addition, the leasing services segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. Contract negotiation/renewal, remarketing and lease renewal among others are some of the major factors boosting the leasing services segment in the aviation assets management market.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into MRO services and commercial platforms. In 2016, commercial platforms dominated the market for aviation asset management followed by MRO services and is anticipated to remain in the forefront in the coming years. Increasing demand for commercial platforms is one of the key factors likely to drive the demand for the commercial platforms segment in the aviation asset management market during the forecast period.

The geographical split of the market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2016, North America is the key market followed by Asia Pacific. In 2016, the U.S. is the major market in North America as well as globally. Development of new aircraft models is one of the key factors fueling the demand for aviation asset management in North America. However, in 2025, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market followed by North America.

China is expected to be the major market in Asia Pacific as well as globally. In addition, the market in India is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. Rise in air passenger traffic is one of the key factors fueling the market in Asia Pacific as well as globally. The market in Europe is expected to grow at a sluggish rate during the forecast period. The U.K. and Germany are expected to be major markets for aviation asset management.

Middle East and Africa region is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period. The aviation asset management market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to be dominated by the U.A.E. The market in Latin America is also expected to grow at a speedy rate. Brazil is expected to be the major market during the forecast period. Rise in air traffic is one of the major factors driving the market for aviation asset management during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

The major players in the aviation asset management market are Boeing Company (United States), Airbus Group (Netherlands), General Electric Company (United States) and Skyworks Capital, LLC (United States). Some of the other companies are BBAM LP (United States), GA Telesis, LLC (United States), AerCap Holdings N.V. (Netherlands), Acumen Aviation, Aviation Asset Management, Inc (Auckland) and Charles Taylor Aviation Ltd (United Kingdom) among others.