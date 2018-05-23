Dental Implants Market to Touch US$ 6.54 Billion Valuation by End of 2025

Dental implants are regarded as the most preferred option for treatment of individuals who have lost their teeth/tooth owing to periodontal diseases, injury, or some other conditions that seek replacement of natural tooth.

The world dental implant market that has been explored and analyzed in a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) exhibits a largely consolidated vendor landscape. This is due to the presence of numerous large market players that operate on a global basis and a few small players which operate in many of the regional markets.

A few of the eminent names which are operating in the world market for dental implants are AVINENT Implant System S.L., Henry Schein Inc., Straumann Holding AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Danaher Corporation, Health Care, 3M, and Dentsply Sirona Inc.

The world market for dental implants market is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR of around 6.9% between the years 2017 to 2025. This resulted in the market to become worth around US$ 6.54 bn by the year 2025 increasing from its earlier market valuation of US$ 3.60 bn in the year 2016.

Europe is the Continue with its Dominance over the Period of Forecast

In terms of geography, the world market for dental implants has been divided into the regions of Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America. The region of Europe is anticipated to hold on to its position as the lead player in between 2017 to 2025. The evolution and development of implant dentistry in the European region makes it the leading and most advanced markets for dental implants.

North America, led by the U.S., is the second-leading segment in the international market for dental implants. In accordance with a report published by the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, 45 million senior citizens in the United States are likely to require one or more dental implants by the year 2020.

Increasing Number of Health Conscious People to Propel the Market

The main market factors that are stoking growth of the world market for dental implants is a rising number of individuals suffering from various periodontal diseases across the globe. Age has been an important factor that is related to the prevalence of periodontal disorders. Tooth enamel tends to wear away as we age thereby making the teeth vulnerable to decay, dental plaques, and damage. Some other growth drivers of the world market for dental implants are soaring prevalence of rising incidence of dental problems due to changing eating habits, dental ailments and rising number of accidents. In the current times, change in the eating habits that comprises high intake of refined foods has been a crucial factor for soaring incidences of tooth decay at a very early age.

