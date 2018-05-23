Online Video Platforms Market Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2018

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Online Video Platforms Market Size, Status and Forecast” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 104 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description:

OVP or Online Video Platforms can use a user-generated content (UGC) model, software as a service (SaaS) business model or a do it yourself (DIY) model. OVP offers an end to end solution from creating a website, uploading video, encoding video, video playback to user management for both video on demand and live streaming. Usually, OVPs have Content Management System (CMS) where users need to login to add content, upload video, setting up monetization plan, view video analytics which may include, detailed insights of video performance such as, video watch time, total number of video views, unique views and impressions; stats on user visits, location and behavior on the site. OVPs also provide customized video players where end users can watch videos. Many OVPs provide third party video player which can be embedded in a website. Although there are several OVP providers that are also present in broadcast markets, serving video on demand set-top boxes, OVPs are related to the over-the-top (OTT) content video industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Online Video Platforms in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Brightcove

Ooyala (Telstra)

Piksel

thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

IBM Cloud Video

Kaltura

Samba Tech

Wistia

Arkena

Xstream

Ensemble Video

MediaPlatform

Viocorp

Anvato (Google)

Vzaar

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Media & Entertainment Industry

Enterprise

Table of Content

Online Video Platforms Market

1 Online Video Platforms Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Online Video Platforms

1.2 Classification of Online Video Platforms by Types

1.2.1 Global Online Video Platforms Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Online Video Platforms Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.3 Global Online Video Platforms Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Online Video Platforms Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.1 Media & Entertainment Industry

1.3.2 Enterprise

1.4 Global Online Video Platforms Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Online Video Platforms Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Online Video Platforms Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Online Video Platforms Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Online Video Platforms Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Online Video Platforms Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Online Video Platforms Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Online Video Platforms (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Brightcove

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Online Video Platforms Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Brightcove Online Video Platforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Ooyala (Telstra)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Online Video Platforms Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Ooyala (Telstra) Online Video Platforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Piksel

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Online Video Platforms Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Piksel Online Video Platforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Online Video Platforms Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions) Online Video Platforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 IBM Cloud Video

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Online Video Platforms Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 IBM Cloud Video Online Video Platforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Kaltura

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Online Video Platforms Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Kaltura Online Video Platforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Samba Tech

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Online Video Platforms Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Samba Tech Online Video Platforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Wistia

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Online Video Platforms Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Wistia Online Video Platforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Arkena

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Online Video Platforms Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Type 1

2.9.2.2 Type 2

2.9.3 Arkena Online Video Platforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Xstream

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Online Video Platforms Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Type 1

2.10.2.2 Type 2

2.10.3 Xstream Online Video Platforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

………..CONTINUED

