Global Research on 5G Infrastructure Market Radiant Insights,Inc

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of 5G Infrastructure in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
- United States
- EU
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
Global 5G Infrastructure market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
- Cisco
- NEC
- Qualcomm
- Intel
- Ericsson
- Samsung
- Mediatek
- Cavium
- Qorvo
- Huawei
- LG Electronics
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- By Core Network Technology
- Software-Defined Networking (SDN)
- Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
- Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)
- Fog Computing (FC)
By Chipset Type
- Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
- Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)
- Millimeter Wave Technology Chips
- Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Automotive
- Energy and Utilities
- Healthcare
- Retail
Table of Contents
Global 5G Infrastructure Market Research Report 2018
1 5G Infrastructure Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 5G Infrastructure
1.2 5G Infrastructure Segment By Core Network Technology
1.2.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Core Network Technology (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Production Market Share By Core Network Technology (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Software-Defined Networking (SDN)
1.2.4 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
1.2.5 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)
