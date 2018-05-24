Medicinal Chemistry for Drug Discovery Market Brief Analysis and Growth by 2024

Medicinal Chemistry for Drug Discovery Market: Overview

Over the last decade, industry’s productivity has been declining with rising R&D costs and time taken to reach market. Medicinal chemistry is defined as a focused science that is developed to cover a wide range of fields related with identification, synthesis and drug development for therapeutic applications. This science has evolved from medical chemists focusing on drug target or pathway in mind and league of elaborative chemistry-driven processes to modern generation of high-throughput screening (HTS) libraries that are created by combinatorial chemistry based on few structural distinctions across large drug like scaffolds.

This change was needed because of high attrition rate in pre-clinical and incubation drug development studies because of earlier methods. While the primary task of medicinal chemists has not changed significantly over a period of time, the computational tools and chemicals and perspectives at their clearance or removal have advanced extensively.

The various tools of medicinal chemistry are in silico modeling, structure-based drug design (SBDD), comparative molecular field analysis (CoMFA) or 3D QSAR method. In particular the fragment-based drug design promisingly stands out because of substantial improvements in research and productivity. One of the primary challenges of drug discovery is to design a robust drug that is both safe and effective in a wide range of population. The various drug designing types are structure-based drug design, natural products-based drug design, fragment-based drug design, diversity oriented synthesis and chemogenomics.

Medicinal Chemistry for Drug Discovery Market: Trends

Due to modern technology an alternative approach to the large combichem libraries (10,000 plus molecules) is available, these are smaller focused arrays known as chemogenetic arrays that assists for confining of particular pharmacophore model for specific family to target but considering ADME and drug-like properties. The compound arrays must be synthetically feasible and to minimize the attrition rate in preclinical testing, must also consist of specific properties regarding adsorption, distribution, metabolism, elimination and toxicity (ADMET).

