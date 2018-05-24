Potassium Silicate Market Size, Segmentation, Application 2024

Potassium Silicate Market: Overview

Potassium silicate is water soluble alkali silicate which is used extensively as a metal cleaning agent, binder for cement & electrodes and as a flame retardant. Potassium silicate has numerous industrial uses. It is used as a source of potassium in horticultural applications, in order to increase the potassium content of soil. Potassium silicate is hygroscopic and viscous when dissolved in water. Potassium silicate has uses and properties similar to sodium silicate; however, potassium silicate provides better solubility, temperature resistance and lower efflorescence compared to potassium silicate.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/potassium-silicate-market.html

Potassium silicate finds use as a pH neutralizer and a buffer to maintain alkalinity of mixtures. It helps to neutralize acidic soils, emulsify fats & oils and disperse proteins. Potassium silicate is used in manufacturing of detergents because it helps in softening of water by sequestering calcium and magnesium ions. This ensures optimal performance of the surfactant system even in hard water.

Potassium silicate acts as a corrosion inhibitor by forming a barrier to alkali attack and protects sensitive glazed dishware, glass, metal pipes and metallic surfaces. Additionally, potassium silicate is used as a binder in welding electrodes as it improves melting properties, the application of potassium silicates in industrial cleaning, not only cleans surfaces but also protect the surfaces against corrosion. Furthermore, it finds use in decorative coatings and paints and as specialty fertilizer in horticultural industry.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=12377

Potassium Silicate Market: Key Drivers and Opportunities

The growing building & construction is a key driver for the potassium silicate market owing to the growing global population explosion. The use of potassium silicate as a flame retardant in wooden fixtures is driving the market of potassium silicate. The safety regulations imposed by governments necessitate the use of flame retardant components in architectural structures. Additionally, potassium silicate is used as a binder in cement & welding rods. It is also used as a heavy duty metal cleaner.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com