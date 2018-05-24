Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market by product (milk protein ingredients and soy protein ingredients), application (animal feed, food and beverages, infant formula and personal care and cosmetics) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market. According to report the global soy and milk protein ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global soy and milk protein ingredients market covers segments such as, product and application. On the basis of product the global soy and milk protein ingredients market is categorized into milk protein ingredients and soy protein ingredients. On the basis of application the global soy and milk protein ingredients market is categorized into animal feed, food and beverages, infant formula and personal care and cosmetics.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global soy and milk protein ingredients market such as, Arla Foods, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), DuPont (DowDuPont), FrieslandCampina DMV, Associated British Foods, Charotar Casein Company, Dean Foods, Fonterra, Omega Protein and Solbar Industries.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market

4. Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market by Product

4.1. Milk Protein Ingredients

4.2. Soy Protein Ingredients

5. Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market by Application

5.1. Animal Feed

5.2. Food and Beverages

5.3. Infant Formula

5.4. Personal Care and Cosmetics

6. Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market by Product

6.1.2. North America Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market by Application

6.1.3. North America Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market by Product

6.2.2. Europe Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market by Application

6.2.3. Europe Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market by Product

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market by Application

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market by Product

6.4.2. RoW Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market by Application

6.4.3. RoW Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. Arla Foods

7.2. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

7.3. Dupont (dowdupont)

7.4. Frieslandcampina DMV

7.5. Associated British Foods

7.6. Charotar Casein Company

7.7. Dean Foods

7.8. Fonterra

7.9. Omega Protein

7.10. Solbar Industries

