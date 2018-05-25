AlterNET Extensibility Studio 3.0 released
We are glad to inform that the new version of Extensibility Studio 3.0 has been released and available for immediate download.
Extensibility Studio 3.0 is a major update that brings new features across all our products, as well as installation improvements.
Main enhancements include:
Utilizing native Microsoft Code Analysis services to provide code completion capabilities in Roslyn-based parsers.
Improved expression evaluation in Script Debugger.
Support for side-by-side installation for major releases and new installation user interface.
Review highlights of the new version:
http://www.alternetsoft.com/blog/extensibility-studio-3-0-highlights
If you haven’t had the opportunity to review the list of products and features included into Extensibility Studio we invite you to visit our products web page:
http://www.alternetsoft.com/products/studio/
Download Extensibility Studio to check the latest features:
http://www.alternetsoft.com/download
AlterNET Software
Related News
Business Intelligence Market Is expected to witness substantial growth during Forecast by 2024
Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Global Business Intelligence Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023” New Document to itsRead More
Augmented Reality Software Size, Status, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast to 2024
Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Global Augmented Reality Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023” New Document toRead More