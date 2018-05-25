Experience the captivating ‘Culture of Photography in India’ with “Coffee with Leica”

Renowned German Luxury Camera brand ‘Leica’ after opening its first store in India at Connaught Place in November last year, is all set to change the dynamics of photography in India. With a focus to exude the Leica Experience to photography enthusiasts and professionals, Leica Store New Delhi has come up with an initiative ‘Coffee with Leica’ to spread awareness about Photography culture in India.

For the very first series of this initiative, the brand has invited Mr. Vineet Vohra, Master Street photographer and co-founder of Art Photo Feature (APF) Magazine to address the new generation of photographers in India at the Leica Store New Delhi on Saturday, 26th May 2018.

Sharing the insights about ‘Street Photography as an Art’ Vineet during this session will also speak about his photography journey with Leica Cameras. The event will see a lot of budding photographers who will be enthralled with Leica experience during the session.

Event: Coffee with Leica

Day & Date:Saturday, 26 May, 2018

Venue: Leica Store, N-42, Connaught Place, New Delhi